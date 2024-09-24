MagazineBuy Print

Sweden, Denmark announce joint bid for Women’s 2029 Euros

The two federations said they wanted to organise “the biggest ever Women’s European Championship”.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 18:54 IST , Stockholm - 1 MIN READ

AFP
England’s Leah Williamson celebrates with the womens’ Euro 2022 trophy.
England’s Leah Williamson celebrates with the womens’ Euro 2022 trophy. | Photo Credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Leah Williamson celebrates with the womens’ Euro 2022 trophy. | Photo Credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Sweden’s and Denmark’s federations said on Tuesday they had informed European football governing body UEFA of their intention to submit a joint application to host the 2029 Women’s European Championship.

The two federations said they wanted to organise “the biggest ever Women’s European Championship”.

“The vision is to organise the most well-attended Women’s European Championship in history,” Sweden’s SvFF and Denmark’s DBU said in two separate statements.

“We know how much it means to be involved in organising championships, not least in order to inspire and encourage more girls to take up football,” Fredrik Reinfeldt, president of SvFF, said in the statement.

READ: Arsenal coach Arteta says skipper Odegaard still weeks away from returning to action

Work on preparing an application and dialogues with potential host cities were already “in full swing”, the football bodies said.

Last week, Germany’s FA (DFB) announced it was also bidding to host the 2029 championship, as did Portugal’s FPF in early September.

UEFA will announce the successful candidate in December 2025.

Denmark hosted the Women’s Euros in 1991, and Sweden has hosted it twice, first together with Norway in 1997 and then alone in 2013.

The next Women’s Euros, which takes place in 2025, will be hosted by Switzerland.

UEFA

