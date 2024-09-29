MagazineBuy Print

WSL 2024-25: Maanum lifts Arsenal to win over Leicester, Manchester United beats Everton

Alessia Russo intercepted a misplaced back pass in the 55th minute from Leicester defender CJ Bott then drew keeper Lize Kop out of her net before chipping the ball to Maanum for an empty-net goal.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 22:31 IST , LEICESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Frida Maanum in action with Leicester City’s Janice Cayman.
Arsenal's Frida Maanum in action with Leicester City's Janice Cayman. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Arsenal’s Frida Maanum in action with Leicester City’s Janice Cayman. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum fired Arsenal to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday for its first victory of the Women’s Super League (WSL) season.

Alessia Russo intercepted a misplaced back pass in the 55th minute from Leicester defender CJ Bott then drew keeper Lize Kop out of her net before chipping the ball to Maanum for an empty-net goal.

The victory put Jonas Eidevall’s team fourth in the WSL table on four points. Leicester, which lost its first six WSL games against the Gunners by a combined 23-2, are eighth.

Manchester United forward Grace Clinton scored her second goal in as many games in her side’s 1-0 win over her former team Everton.

Clinton intercepted the ball high up the pitch and then stepped around a defender to fire home in the fourth minute at Walton Hall Park.

ALSO READ | Messi scores stunner to rescue Inter Miami in 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer

Marc Skinner’s team has six points after two games to sit second in the table, behind holders Chelsea on goal difference.

Khadija Shaw’s close-range strike was enough to lift Manchester City to its first victory of the WSL season, a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The game was a quick turnaround for City, who were coming off Thursday’s second leg of its 8-0 Champions League qualifying win over Paris FC.

West Ham United earned its first point of the season after Riko Ueki scored a late goal to salvage a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Olivia Smith got Liverpool on the board in the seventh minute and then the Reds squandered numerous chances to extend its lead, before Ueki, who had pestered Liverpool all afternoon, scored the equaliser in the 85th minute.

