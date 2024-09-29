MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS: Australia clinches ODI series with victory over England in decider

Australia made haste with the bat and cleared the boundary nine times to win a fascinating series it had led 2-0 but allowed England to set up a decider with victories in the previous two fixtures.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 23:10 IST , BRISTOL, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Brydon Carse during its ODI match.
Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Brydon Carse during its ODI match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Brydon Carse during its ODI match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Travis Head took 4-28 as Australia strangled England with spin before launching a rapid pursuit of its target with rain in the air to clinch the One-Day International series 3-2 following a 49-run win via Duckworth–Lewis–Stern in Bristol on Sunday.

Australia was cruising at 165 for two after 20.4 overs in reply to England’s 309 all out before the rain that had been expected all day washed out the prospect of any more play four balls past the threshold for constituting a match.

ALSO READ | BCCI AGM 2024: Arun Dhumal, Avishek Dalmiya to continue as members of IPL Governing Council

After being sent in to bat, England made a fast start as Ben Duckett smashed his way to 107 but was stifled by Australia’s spinners and fell well short of a par score having been 202 for two midway through its innings.

Australia made haste with the bat and cleared the boundary nine times to win a fascinating series it had led 2-0 but allowed England to set up a decider with victories in the previous two fixtures.

