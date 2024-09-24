MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, September 24: Vishnu, Prajwal, Rashmikaa top draws in National tennis championship

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 24.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 15:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will participate in the 29th Open National Tennis Championship.
FILE PHOTO: Defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will participate in the 29th Open National Tennis Championship. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will participate in the 29th Open National Tennis Championship. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

TENNIS

Vishnu, Prajwal, Rashmikaa top draws in National Tennis Championship

Multiple Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan, top seed Prajwal Dev and defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will headline the 29th Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi from September 28-October 12.

The other top names include former India No. 2 Riya Bhatia. Apart from the senior category, the tournament will have age-group sections in U-18, U-16 and U-14 for boys and girls.

The tournament carries a total prize purse of Rs 21.55 lakh and kit allowance in the junior categories.

Chairman and senior managing director of DCM Shriram Ltd Ajay S Shriram announced Rs 25,000 scholarships to the winners and runners-up of the U16 and U14 singles events to support the emerging young talents.

“Over the years, we’ve seen many players build successful careers as a result, highlighting the tournament’s increasing prominence,” said Shriram.

“I wish all the players the best of luck and encourage them to fully seize this opportunity to showcase their skills.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
