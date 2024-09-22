SNOOKER
IBSF World 6-red Snooker Championship: Kothari enters pre-quarterfinals
India’s Sourav Kothari started his campaign in the IBSF World 6-red snooker championship with an all-win record in his group matches to book a pre-quarterfinal berth here on Sunday. In his first match with Mongolian ace Lkhagvasuren Tumurchudur, Kothari found himself a mountain to climb, being 2-3 down before winning the best-of-seven match.
In his second group match against Ahmed Saif of Qatar, Kothari, fuelled by the momentum of his previous win in the morning, came out all guns blazing to secure a 4-1 victory with frame-winning breaks of 46,48 and 49.
In the third and final group match, Kothari gave a dominant display at the table, getting the better of Junji Miyazawa of Japan by 4-0.
-PTI
Latest on Sportstar
- Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC v EBFC line-ups, ISL 2024-25 updates
- Indian sports wrap, September 22: Kothari enters pre-quarterfinals in IBSF World 6-red Snooker C’Ship
- Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section, beats Slovenia in final round
- Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in open section; Arjun, Gukesh & Pragg claim victory; Divya beat Beydullayeva as women close to gold
- Anmol Kharb wins Polish International 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE