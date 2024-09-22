MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, September 22: Kothari enters pre-quarterfinals in IBSF World 6-red Snooker C’Ship

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 22.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 19:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In the third and final group match, Kothari gave a dominant display at the table, getting the better of Junji Miyazawa of Japan by 4-0.
In the third and final group match, Kothari gave a dominant display at the table, getting the better of Junji Miyazawa of Japan by 4-0. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

In the third and final group match, Kothari gave a dominant display at the table, getting the better of Junji Miyazawa of Japan by 4-0. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SNOOKER

IBSF World 6-red Snooker Championship: Kothari enters pre-quarterfinals

India’s Sourav Kothari started his campaign in the IBSF World 6-red snooker championship with an all-win record in his group matches to book a pre-quarterfinal berth here on Sunday. In his first match with Mongolian ace Lkhagvasuren Tumurchudur, Kothari found himself a mountain to climb, being 2-3 down before winning the best-of-seven match.

In his second group match against Ahmed Saif of Qatar, Kothari, fuelled by the momentum of his previous win in the morning, came out all guns blazing to secure a 4-1 victory with frame-winning breaks of 46,48 and 49.

In the third and final group match, Kothari gave a dominant display at the table, getting the better of Junji Miyazawa of Japan by 4-0.

-PTI

