Chess Olympiad 2024: India retains Gaprindashvili Trophy

India retained the Gaprindashvili Trophy at the Chess Olympiad 2024, awarded to the team with the best overall performance across the open and women’s section.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 19:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sibling pair R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali played vital roles in India’s gold medal wins.
Sibling pair R Praggnanandhaa and R Vaishali played vital roles in India’s gold medal wins.

India retained the Gaprindashvili Trophy at the Chess Olympiad 2024, awarded to the team with the best overall performance across the open and women’s section.

India made history by clinching gold in both the open and women’s sections.

With this, India also became only the second country, after Russia, to retain the Gaprindashvili Trophy.

AS IT HAPPENED - Chess Olympiad Round 11

In the open section, India claimed the title after beating Slovenia in the final round, while the women’s team got the better of Azerbaijan.

India was a dominant force throughout the tournament, losing only one tie across both sections over the 11 rounds.

TOP FIVE TEAMS (OPEN + WOMEN’S SECTION)

Rank Team Rank Sum
1. India 2
2. USA 5
3. Armenia 11
4. China 11
5. Spain 14

