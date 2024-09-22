Chess Olympiad 2024: India retains Gaprindashvili Trophy

India retained the Gaprindashvili Trophy at the Chess Olympiad 2024, awarded to the team with the best overall performance across the open and women’s section.
India made history by clinching gold in both the open and women’s sections.
With this, India also became only the second country, after Russia, to retain the Gaprindashvili Trophy.
AS IT HAPPENED - Chess Olympiad Round 11
In the open section, India claimed the title after beating Slovenia in the final round, while the women’s team got the better of Azerbaijan.
India was a dominant force throughout the tournament, losing only one tie across both sections over the 11 rounds.
TOP FIVE TEAMS (OPEN + WOMEN’S SECTION)
|Rank
|Team
|Rank Sum
|1.
|India
|2
|2.
|USA
|5
|3.
|Armenia
|11
|4.
|China
|11
|5.
|Spain
|14
Latest on Sportstar
- Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE score, MCI 1-1 ARS, Premier League 2024-25: Calafiori screamer cancels Haaland strike as Gunners equalise
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 11 Highlights: India wins gold in both open & women’s section; Gukesh, Arjun, Divya & Vantika win individual gold
- Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Highlights: KBFC 2-1 EBFC, Peprah nets winner in ISL 2024-25
- Erling Haaland scores 100th goal for Manchester City, equals record of Cristiano Ronaldo
- ISL 2024/25: Mohun Bagan SG looking to regain its winning form as it hosts NorthEast United in grudge match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE