Live

Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Final Round: Men take on Slovenia, women face Azerbaijan as India eyes historic gold in both sections

FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE: Catch all the live updates from Round 11 of the 45th Chess Olympiad where the Indian men’s team faces Slovenia while women take on Azerbaijan at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Updated : Sep 22, 2024 13:32 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the final round of the Chess Olympiad 2024. This is Mayank taking you through all the live updates.

  • September 22, 2024 13:12
    Live Streaming

    Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

    The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

  • September 22, 2024 13:11
    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the final round of the Chess Olympiad 2024 where the Indian men’s team is on the brink of winning gold as it takes on Slovenia and the women’s team faces Azerbaijan at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

