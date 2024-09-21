Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: India men beat USA, close to winning gold; Women hand China a 1.5-2.5 loss to share top spot with Kazakhstan

The India men’s team beat No. 1 seed USA 2.5-1.5 in the 10th round of the Chess Olympiad 2024 on Saturday at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

The women’s team also came back to winning ways, handing China a 2.5-1.5 loss.

In the open section, D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi continued their stellar run and struck for India. Gukesh beat World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana while Arjun got the better of Leinier Dominguez Perez, both with white pieces.

World No. 5 Gukesh played a beautiful closed Catalan game against the former World Championship challenger, Caruana. The 18-year-old Indian kept the position sharp, forcing Caruana to make back-to-back inaurate moves from the queen and converted it to a win in 46 moves.

Arjun, on the other hand, was in a better position right from the start against Perez. Arjun made sure India took home two points with this win after R. Praggnanandhaa suffered a crushing loss to Wesley So in the second board.

Vidit was solid and didn’t let his opponent, Levon Aronian, make any inroads.

Although Aronian had kept Vidit under time pressure, the Indian didn’t budge as the men’s team took a huge step ahead for a gold medal with this win.

Divya Deshmukh beats Ni S | Photo Credit: FILE/Michał Walusza

China beat Uzbekistan in their match-up, making sure the result will be decided in the last round. However, with all possibilities, India not winning a gold medal in the open section doesn’t look likely.

India has 19 match points in 10 rounds while it also has a better tie break than the second-placed China, which has 17 points.

In the women’s section, it was yet again Divya Deshmukh who delivered for the Indian team. Her decisive result on the third board, while all three games ended with a draw meant the women continued to fight for the gold medal.

Divya handed a loss to Ni Shiqun, getting her seventh win of the tournament.

Harika Dronavalli held Zhu Jiner for a draw. Vantika Agrawal and R. Vaishali also drew their respective games against Miaoyi Lu and Guo Qi.

India is in joint lead with Kazakhstan with 17 points each.

The final round will start at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday.