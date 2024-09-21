Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Kylian Mbappe start in RMA vs ESP; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match being played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

LINEUPS

Real Madrid: Courtois (gk), Carvajal, Militao, Tchouameni, Garcia, Valverde, Modric (c), Bellingham, Guler, Rodrygo, Mbappe

Espanyol: Garcia (gk), El Hilali, Kambulla, Cabrera, Romero, Tejero, Kral, Lozano, Carreras, Cheddira, Puado (c)

PREVIEW

Defending champion Real Madrid will host RCD Espanyol in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

Real is coming into the match off a 3-1 win against VfB Stuttgart in its opening match of the revamped UEFA Champions League while Espanyol beat Deportivo Alaves 3-2 in its previous game.

Kylian Mbappe and Co. are third in the La Liga table, level on points with Atletico Madrid in second, after a shaky start to the league season with two draws against Las Palmas and Mallorca in its first three games.

Espanyol on the other hand will be travelling to Bernabeu after securing promotion from the second tier this season and sits 12th in the table with seven points from five games.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO