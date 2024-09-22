MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Manchester United and Crystal Palace play out goalless draw on night of missed opportunities

The draw - at least a small measure of revenge after United’s humiliating 4-0 rout by Palace in May - left it 11th in the table on seven points.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 00:39 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz in action with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.
Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz in action with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz in action with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United had to settle for a single point despite a dominant performance by Erik ten Hag’s team in its 0-0 Premier League 2024-25 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The draw - at least a small measure of revenge after United’s humiliating 4-0 rout by Palace in May which was its low point last season - left it 11th in the table on seven points. Oliver Glasner’s Palace is 16th with three points.

Ten Hag’s men will rue Saturday’s squandered opportunities, including two agonising near misses in rapid-fire succession in the first half that saw Alejandro Garnacho and then Bruno Fernandes hammer shots off the crossbar within a few seconds, both left to hold their heads in disbelief.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Arne Slot hails aggressive Liverpool after Bournemouth drubbing

United keeper Andre Onana saw almost no action in the first half but was put to work several times in the second against a Palace side that was significantly better after the break.

Onana made a fabulous double save, diving to bat away Eddie Nketiah’s shot and then leaping into the air to stop Ismaila Sarr volleying home the rebound.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Erik ten Hag /

Crystal Palace

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Manchester United and Crystal Palace play out goalless draw on night of missed opportunities
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 0-0 ESP; Match kicks off; Kylian Mbappe starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10 Highlights: India beat USA; Gukesh beats Caruana; Arjun hands Perez a loss; Vidit holds Aronian; Pragg loses to Wesley; Women beat China 2.5-1.5
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: India men beat USA, close to winning gold; Women hand China a 1.5-2.5 loss to share top spot with Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  5. CRY 0-0 MUN Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace and Manchester United play out goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Manchester United and Crystal Palace play out goalless draw on night of missed opportunities
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Arne Slot hails aggressive Liverpool after Bournemouth drubbing
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Solanke opens account as Tottenham clinches comeback win against Brentford
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Aston Villa leaves it late to beat Wolves 3-1; Ipswich draws with Southampton
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Enzo Maresca says Chelsea is on the right path after third away win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Manchester United and Crystal Palace play out goalless draw on night of missed opportunities
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 0-0 ESP; Match kicks off; Kylian Mbappe starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10 Highlights: India beat USA; Gukesh beats Caruana; Arjun hands Perez a loss; Vidit holds Aronian; Pragg loses to Wesley; Women beat China 2.5-1.5
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: India men beat USA, close to winning gold; Women hand China a 1.5-2.5 loss to share top spot with Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  5. CRY 0-0 MUN Highlights, Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace and Manchester United play out goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment