Premier League: Manchester United and Crystal Palace play out goalless draw on night of missed opportunities

Manchester United had to settle for a single point despite a dominant performance by Erik ten Hag’s team in its 0-0 Premier League 2024-25 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
The draw - at least a small measure of revenge after United’s humiliating 4-0 rout by Palace in May which was its low point last season - left it 11th in the table on seven points. Oliver Glasner’s Palace is 16th with three points.
Ten Hag’s men will rue Saturday’s squandered opportunities, including two agonising near misses in rapid-fire succession in the first half that saw Alejandro Garnacho and then Bruno Fernandes hammer shots off the crossbar within a few seconds, both left to hold their heads in disbelief.
United keeper Andre Onana saw almost no action in the first half but was put to work several times in the second against a Palace side that was significantly better after the break.
Onana made a fabulous double save, diving to bat away Eddie Nketiah’s shot and then leaping into the air to stop Ismaila Sarr volleying home the rebound.
