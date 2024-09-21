MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Aston Villa leaves it late to beat Wolves 3-1; Ipswich draws with Southampton

Villa did not have a shot on target in the first half but its pressure in the second eventually paid off when it won the ball high up and Ollie Watkins saw his shot take a deflection to make it 1-1.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 22:02 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and players celebrate after the second goal against Wolves.
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and players celebrate after the second goal against Wolves. | Photo Credit: CHRIS RADBURN
infoIcon

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa and players celebrate after the second goal against Wolves. | Photo Credit: CHRIS RADBURN

Aston Villa denied Wolverhampton Wanderers its first victory in the Premier League this season after it came from behind to win the West Midlands derby 3-1 with two late goals on Saturday.

After a lively start, Wolves took the lead when Matheus Cunha anticipated a pass from Diego Carlos and timed his run to perfection to nick the ball and skip past a challenge before shooting from outside the box to beat Emi Martinez in goal.

Villa did not have a shot on target in the first half but its pressure in the second eventually paid off when it won the ball high up and Ollie Watkins saw his shot take a fortuitous deflection to beat the goalkeeper and make it 1-1.

With Wolves struggling, Villa eventually found the winner in the 88th minute when Youri Tielemans put in a cross to the far post where Ezri Konsa fired home to seal the three points before Jhon Duran tapped in a third on a counter-attack in added time

Late Morsy strike earns Ipswich 1-1 draw at Southampton

Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy celebrates scoring the equaliser against Southampton.
Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy celebrates scoring the equaliser against Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy celebrates scoring the equaliser against Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sam Morsy’s deflected shot after 95 minutes arrowed into the top corner of the net to rescue a point for Ipswich Town in a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday to leave both teams without a win in the Premier League this season.

A strike after five minutes from 18-year-old Tyler Dibling put the host ahead as Ipswich failed to clear the ball in its box and it was worked to Dibling, who beat a defender and coolly shot into the back of the net from 10 metres for his first goal in senior football.

Southampton also hit the post but the better chances fell to the visitor, who was wasteful with its finishing and found Aaron Ramsdale in good form in the home goal.

It managed to get an equaliser when a corner was cleared to Morsy deep into injury time and his fierce drive took a deflection off a defender and flew into the top corner.

