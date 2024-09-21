MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Inzaghi warns Inter players not to rely on past glories ahead of Milan clash

The defending champion has started the season strongly, earning eight points in four matches. In contrast, Milan has secured just five points, putting pressure on its manager Paulo Fonseca ahead of the derby.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 21:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts after the match.
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi urged his team not to rely on past glories as it prepares to face AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

Despite Inter’s dominance in recent derbies, winning the last six encounters, Inzaghi cautioned his players against letting history influence their performance when they host their city rival in Serie A.

The defending champion has started the season strongly, earning eight points in four matches. In contrast, Milan has secured just five points, putting pressure on its manager Paulo Fonseca ahead of the derby.

“We mustn’t think about past derbies. They are only cherished memories, and you don’t get points for memories. We are up against a very strong team with good players,” Inzaghi said at a press conference on Saturday.

“Derbies often defy predictions. We need to be better on the day, focusing on every detail,” he added.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Enzo Maresca says Chelsea is on the right path after third away win

The derby comes at a crucial time after a strenuous 0-0 draw at Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“We know what the derby means to our fans, and we need a special performance from Inter,” Inzaghi said.

“After expending a lot of energy against Manchester City, a fixture like this can help us find reserves of strength we didn’t know we had.”

Inzaghi said he had deliberated over player selection, trying to balance the demands of domestic and international fixtures while managing player fatigue.

“Champions League matches drain you both mentally and physically. So far this season, we’ve seen smaller clubs pose significant challenges to the bigger teams,” he said.

“All the players are first choices, and I respect them all. I have a few doubts and will decide tomorrow.

“We are working on improving our final ball and finishing. Recognising Milan as a strong opponent, we need to navigate many uncertain situations carefully,” Inzaghi said.

