Premier League: Jackson double helps Chelsea thrash West Ham aside in 3-0 win

Nicolas Jackson scored twice to help Chelsea to a second straight away win with a 3-0 victory at London rival West Ham United on Saturday that suggested new coach Enzo Maresca is getting his huge squad to gel.

Jackson capitalised on poor defending to find the net in the fourth minute when he sped down the wing, cut inside unchallenged and drilled a shot under Alphonse Areola. Fourteen minutes later the Senegal striker found space between West Ham’s defenders to receive a pass from Moises Caicedo and double Chelsea’s lead.

West Ham was 3-0 down little more than a minute into the second half when Jackson teed up Cole Palmer on the break and the England striker fired home from the edge of the box.

Chelsea, which won 1-0 at Bournemouth last Saturday, moved into second place in the Premier League table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures. West Ham, under new coach Julen Lopetegui, are 14th.