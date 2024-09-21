MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Jackson double helps Chelsea thrash West Ham aside in 3-0 win

West Ham was 3-0 down little more than a minute into the second half when Jackson teed up Cole Palmer on the break and the England striker fired home from the edge of the box.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 19:46 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s goal-scorers Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson celebrating against West Ham in the Premier League.
Chelsea’s goal-scorers Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson celebrating against West Ham in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s goal-scorers Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson celebrating against West Ham in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AP

Nicolas Jackson scored twice to help Chelsea to a second straight away win with a 3-0 victory at London rival West Ham United on Saturday that suggested new coach Enzo Maresca is getting his huge squad to gel.

Jackson capitalised on poor defending to find the net in the fourth minute when he sped down the wing, cut inside unchallenged and drilled a shot under Alphonse Areola. Fourteen minutes later the Senegal striker found space between West Ham’s defenders to receive a pass from Moises Caicedo and double Chelsea’s lead.

ALSO READ: FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024: Full schedule, teams, venues; Real Madrid to play final in Qatar

West Ham was 3-0 down little more than a minute into the second half when Jackson teed up Cole Palmer on the break and the England striker fired home from the edge of the box.

Chelsea, which won 1-0 at Bournemouth last Saturday, moved into second place in the Premier League table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures. West Ham, under new coach Julen Lopetegui, are 14th. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Cole Palmer /

Nicolas Jackson /

Premier League 2024-25 /

West Ham United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters looks for first points of the season as it hosts East Bengal
    Stan Rayan
  2. Premier League: Jackson double helps Chelsea thrash West Ham aside in 3-0 win
    Reuters
  3. Ticket prices to remain same for 3rd Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai
    PTI
  4. Former Man City player Wright-Phillips says Indian grassroots football going in right direction, terms patience as key
    Team Sportstar
  5. Singapore GP: Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen for pole position
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE score, CRY vs MUN, Premier League: Starting lineups in
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Jackson double helps Chelsea thrash West Ham aside in 3-0 win
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE score, LIV 3-0 BOU, Premier League: Luis Diaz scores two quick goal, Nunez finds net
    Team Sportstar
  4. West Ham vs Chelsea highlights, WHU 0-3 CHE, Premier League: Palmer, Jackson goals guide Blues to easy win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City vs Arsenal, Team news: Odegaard ruled out for Premier League clash and return date still uncertain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters looks for first points of the season as it hosts East Bengal
    Stan Rayan
  2. Premier League: Jackson double helps Chelsea thrash West Ham aside in 3-0 win
    Reuters
  3. Ticket prices to remain same for 3rd Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai
    PTI
  4. Former Man City player Wright-Phillips says Indian grassroots football going in right direction, terms patience as key
    Team Sportstar
  5. Singapore GP: Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen for pole position
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment