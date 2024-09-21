Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE score, CRY vs MUN, Premier League: Starting lineups in

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match to be played at the Selhurt Park stadium.

LINEUPS

PREVIEW

Manchester United is set to travel to Selhurt Park and face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Palace is currently 19th in the table with just two draws and two losses in its first four games. United too isn’t doing the best but still is 11th in the standings have won two matches.