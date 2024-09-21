Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE score, LIV v BOU, Premier League: The Reds to bounce back after Forest loss?

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League 2024-25 match to be played at the Anfield stadium.
LINEUPS
Liverpool’s starting lineup:
Bournemouth’s lineup:
PREVIEW
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is doubtful for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday due to a muscle injury, manager Arne Slot said on Friday.
Alisson has conceded just two goals in five games in all competitions this season, with Liverpool enjoying a good start under new manager Slot.
They are fourth in the league table after four games, trailing leaders Manchester City by three points, and dominated AC Milan in their win at San Siro in their return to the Champions League after a year’s absence from Europe’s top competition.
Harvey Elliott is expected to be the only other absentee for the Reds on Saturday at Anfield.
Bournemouth, who have lost 11 of their 14 Premier League matches against Liverpool, are 11th in the table on five points.
-Reuters
