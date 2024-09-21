Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 10: Indian men face USA; Women take on China

- September 21, 2024 18:30Women’s Section | Ranking after Round 9
- September 21, 2024 18:29Open Section | Ranking after Round 9
- September 21, 2024 18:09All you need to know about Indians in action in Round 10
- September 21, 2024 18:02Round 9 Scoreline
OPEN SECTION - India 2-2 Uzbekistan
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 2-2 USA
- September 21, 2024 17:53What time does the round start?
The 10th round will start at 15:00 local (Hungary) time, 18:30 IST.
- September 21, 2024 17:37Women’s section | India round 10 board pairings
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Zhu Jiner
Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Guo Qi
Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Ni Shiqun
Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Miaoyi Lu
- September 21, 2024 17:29Men’s section | India round 10 board pairings
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Fabiano Caruana
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Wesley So
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Leinier Dominguez Perez
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Levon Aronian
- September 21, 2024 17:23Live Streaming
Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?
The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.
- September 21, 2024 17:17Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of round 10 of the Chess Olympiad 2024 played at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
