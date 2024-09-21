MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 10: Indian men face USA; Women take on China

FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE: Catch all the live updates from Round 10 of the 45th Chess Olympiad where the Indian men’s team faces the USA while women take on China at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

Updated : Sep 21, 2024 18:44 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the round 10 of the Chess Olympiad 2024. This is Mayank taking you through all the live updates.

  • September 21, 2024 18:34
    Magnus on Russian players

    Magnus Carlsen urges chess chiefs not to readmit Russia and Belarus

    Chess champion Magnus Carlsen opposes reinstating Russia and Belarus in FIDE, supported by Garry Kasparov and Ukraine's sports minister.

  • September 21, 2024 18:30
    Women’s Section | Ranking after Round 9

    Screenshot 2024-09-21 183006.png

  • September 21, 2024 18:29
    Open Section | Ranking after Round 9

    Screenshot 2024-09-21 182859.png

  • September 21, 2024 18:09
    All you need to know about Indians in action in Round 10

    Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

    Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on USA and China, respectively in Budapest on Saturday.

  • September 21, 2024 18:02
    Round 9 Scoreline

    OPEN SECTION - India 2-2 Uzbekistan

    WOMEN’S SECTION - India 2-2 USA

  • September 21, 2024 17:53
    What time does the round start?

    The 10th round will start at 15:00 local (Hungary) time, 18:30 IST. 

  • September 21, 2024 17:37
    Women’s section | India round 10 board pairings

    Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Zhu Jiner

    Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Guo Qi

    Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Ni Shiqun

    Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Miaoyi Lu

  • September 21, 2024 17:29
    Men’s section | India round 10 board pairings

    Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Fabiano Caruana

    Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Wesley So

    Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Leinier Dominguez Perez

    Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Levon Aronian

  • September 21, 2024 17:23
    Live Streaming

    Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

    The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

  • September 21, 2024 17:17
    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of round 10 of the Chess Olympiad 2024 played at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

