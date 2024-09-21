MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AICF files police complaint after Chess Olympiad Gaprindashvili trophy goes missing

Gaprindashvili Cup is a rolling trophy, and the incident came at a time when the Indian men’s team was closing in on the gold medal in the ongoing 45th edition of the Olympiad in Budapest.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 18:54 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Gaprindashvili Cup.
Gaprindashvili Cup. | Photo Credit: FIDE Photo Pool
infoIcon

Gaprindashvili Cup. | Photo Credit: FIDE Photo Pool

An “embarrassed” All India Chess Federation (AICF) has filed a police complaint after a Chess Olympiad trophy its team won in the last edition of the tournament at home went missing from its office, forcing the sports body to arrange for a replica of the prized possession and tender an apology.

It is a rolling trophy, and the incident came at a time when the Indian men’s team was closing in on the gold medal in the ongoing 45th edition of the Olympiad in Budapest.

AICF sources confirmed that the Gaprindashvili Trophy, given to the team with the best overall performance across open and women’s divisions, has gone missing.

India was the last holder of the trophy, having won it here in 2022.

AICF vice-president Anil Kumar Raizada told PTI that the trophy has been missing for over a month and it came after the International Chess Federation (FIDE) had asked for the trophy to be brought to Budapest.

“After we had received a request from FIDE for the trophy to be brought, we have been unable to trace it for over 30 days. As a result, we have filed an official police complaint, and an investigation will follow,” he said.

A senior AICF official said that a “contingency plan is in place” and that “a replacement trophy” has already been ordered for the current edition.

The Indian women team won bronze in the Chess Olympiad 2022.
The Indian women team won bronze in the Chess Olympiad 2022. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Niki Riga
lightbox-info

The Indian women team won bronze in the Chess Olympiad 2022. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Niki Riga

“Yes, we tried to look for it all around following FIDE’s request. However, we have been unable to locate it so far. It is indeed an embarrassing situation, and these things require utter responsibility,” the senior official stated on the condition of anonymity.

“For now, a replacement trophy has been ordered. It won’t be as unique as the original, but still, it will be close to the original one. We apologise for the mess.” The current edition of the Olympiad got underway on September 10 and is set to conclude on September 23.

A total of 197 teams representing 195 national federations are presently competing in the event.

For India, the open team consists of Arjun Erigaisi, Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Harikrishna Pentala.

As for the women, the side includes Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev.

Related Topics

Chess Olympiad /

Chess Olympiad 2024 /

FIDE /

AICF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AICF files police complaint after Chess Olympiad Gaprindashvili trophy goes missing
    PTI
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 10: Indian men face USA; Women take on China
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Singapore GP practice halted by large lizard on track
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE score, LIV v BOU, Premier League: The Reds to bounce back after Forest loss?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. AICF files police complaint after Chess Olympiad Gaprindashvili trophy goes missing
    PTI
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 10: Indian men face USA; Women take on China
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 9: India men draw 2-2 vs Uzbekistan; USA holds women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Magnus Carlsen urges chess chiefs not to readmit Russia, Belarus
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AICF files police complaint after Chess Olympiad Gaprindashvili trophy goes missing
    PTI
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 10: Indian men face USA; Women take on China
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: Singapore GP practice halted by large lizard on track
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE score, LIV v BOU, Premier League: The Reds to bounce back after Forest loss?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment