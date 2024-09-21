Laver Cup 2024: Tiafoe beats Medvedev as Team World goes ahead

Frances Tiafoe put Team World ahead at the Laver Cup with a victory over Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.
The American, who reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open, won 3-6, 6-4 and 10-5 in the third set, which is a match tiebreaker.
Each match win is worth two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday. The first team to 13 points wins in a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup. Wins were worth one point on Friday.
Tiafoe’s victory gave his side a 4-2 lead over Team Europe ahead of Carlos Alcaraz’s match against American Ben Shelton.
Afterwards, Germany’s Alexander Zverev faces Taylor Fritz of the United States.
The final match of the day is doubles with European pair Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo.
