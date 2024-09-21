MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Laver Cup 2024: Tiafoe beats Medvedev as Team World goes ahead

The final match of the day is doubles with European pair Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 19:53 IST ,  BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Frances Tiafoe of Team World celebrates after winning a match point against Daniil Medvedev of Team Europe during the Men’s Singles match on day two of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 21, 2024, in Berlin, Germany.
Frances Tiafoe of Team World celebrates after winning a match point against Daniil Medvedev of Team Europe during the Men’s Singles match on day two of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 21, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP
infoIcon

Frances Tiafoe of Team World celebrates after winning a match point against Daniil Medvedev of Team Europe during the Men’s Singles match on day two of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 21, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP

Frances Tiafoe put Team World ahead at the Laver Cup with a victory over Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

The American, who reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open, won 3-6, 6-4 and 10-5 in the third set, which is a match tiebreaker.

Each match win is worth two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday. The first team to 13 points wins in a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup. Wins were worth one point on Friday.

ALSO READ: Korea Open: Kasatkina to battle Haddad Maia in final clash

Tiafoe’s victory gave his side a 4-2 lead over Team Europe ahead of Carlos Alcaraz’s match against American Ben Shelton.

Afterwards, Germany’s Alexander Zverev faces Taylor Fritz of the United States.

The final match of the day is doubles with European pair Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas facing Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo.

Related Topics

Tennis /

Laver Cup /

Frances Tiafoe /

Daniil Medvedev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Laver Cup 2024: Tiafoe beats Medvedev as Team World goes ahead
    AP
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 10: Catalan in Gukesh vs Caruana; Arjun plays Slav Defense vs Perez as men face USA; Women take on China
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Jackson double helps Chelsea thrash West Ham aside in 3-0 win
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Hansi refrains from excuses as injury-ridden Barcelona gears up for Villarreal test
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE score, LIV 0-0 BOU, Premier League: Semenyo goals disallowed by VAR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Laver Cup 2024: Tiafoe beats Medvedev as Team World goes ahead
    AP
  2. Korea Open: Kasatkina to battle Haddad Maia in final clash
    AFP
  3. Korea Open: Haddad Maia advances to rain-delayed semis, Raducanu retired injured
    AP
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Fritz-Shelton draws Team World level with Europe following doubles victory over Alcaraz-Zverev
    Reuters
  5. Laver Cup 2024: Tsitsipas triumphs over Kokkinakis to earn point for Team Europe
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Laver Cup 2024: Tiafoe beats Medvedev as Team World goes ahead
    AP
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 10: Catalan in Gukesh vs Caruana; Arjun plays Slav Defense vs Perez as men face USA; Women take on China
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Jackson double helps Chelsea thrash West Ham aside in 3-0 win
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Hansi refrains from excuses as injury-ridden Barcelona gears up for Villarreal test
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE score, LIV 0-0 BOU, Premier League: Semenyo goals disallowed by VAR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment