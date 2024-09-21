Korea Open: Kasatkina to battle Haddad Maia in final clash

Russia’s top seed Daria Kasatkina will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in Sunday’s Korea Open final after both came through their semifinals in straight sets.

Kasatkina beat compatriot Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 on a busy Saturday in Seoul that saw all the quarterfinals and semifinals played because rain had washed out the previous day’s entire schedule.

Number three seed Haddad Maia beat Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-4 to reach her second final in three tournaments.

Kasatkina came through her quarterfinal when Britain’s Emma Raducanu retired with an injured foot after losing the opening set.

Shnaider also needed medical attention during the semifinal, but Kasatkina kept her cool to win a semifinal that saw 11 breaks of serve overall.

“To reach the final at a tournament is always a great feeling -- it means that you have done good through all the week,” said Kasatkina, the world number 13.

“I’m really happy to be in the final again. I’m taking as much time as I can here in Seoul.”

Haddad Maia made her experience count in a 6-2, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Polina Kudermetova that earned her a semifinal against her beaten opponent’s older sister.

Haddad Maia again came out on top despite another day of challenging weather conditions in the South Korean capital.

“During the last four days, we had different type of conditions,” said world number 17 Haddad Maia.

“Today was very windy, and the wind was changing direction, so it wasn’t easy. A lot of days were hot, also humidity.”

Kasatkina and Haddad Maia have faced each other three times previously, with the Brazilian winning two of those encounters.

Kasatkina won their most recent meeting, in the semifinals in Abu Dhabi in February.

“I’m happy that I could find myself in this match,” Haddad Maia said after beating Kudermetova.

“I improved a little bit my game from the first match I had today, so I’m happy. Tomorrow I have another opportunity to do it better.”