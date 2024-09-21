MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on USA and China, respectively in Budapest on Saturday.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 14:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Praggnanandhaa in action.
Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Praggnanandhaa in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men’s team will take against the United States of America in round 10 of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

The second-seeded Indian team’s winning streak came to an end after defending champion Uzbekistan handed it a 2-2 draw.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India drew 2-2 against the USA. They will face China in the tenth round.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 10

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs USA
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Fabiano Caruana
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Wesley So
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Leinier Dominguez Perez
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Levon Aronian

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs CHINA
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Zhu Jiner
Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Guo Qi
Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Ni Shiqun
Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Miaoyi Lu

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 9 RESULT
OPEN SECTION - India 2-2 Uzbekistan
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 2-2 USA
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 9
Open section - 1
Women’s - 2

