Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

The Indian men’s team will take against the United States of America in round 10 of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.
The second-seeded Indian team’s winning streak came to an end after defending champion Uzbekistan handed it a 2-2 draw.
In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India drew 2-2 against the USA. They will face China in the tenth round.
INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 10
OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs USA
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs CHINA
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?
The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.
INDIA ROUND 9 RESULT
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 9
