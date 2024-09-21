Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

The Indian men’s team will take against the United States of America in round 10 of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

The second-seeded Indian team’s winning streak came to an end after defending champion Uzbekistan handed it a 2-2 draw.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India drew 2-2 against the USA. They will face China in the tenth round.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 10

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs USA Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Fabiano Caruana Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Wesley So Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Leinier Dominguez Perez Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Levon Aronian

WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs CHINA Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Zhu Jiner Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Guo Qi Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Ni Shiqun Board 4: Vantika Agrawal vs Miaoyi Lu

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 9 RESULT OPEN SECTION - India 2-2 Uzbekistan WOMEN’S SECTION - India 2-2 USA