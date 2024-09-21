MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024 Points Table: India men on top after round 9, Kazakhstan dethrones India in women’s section

Chess Olympiad 2024: Here’s the updated points table of Chess Olympiad after the ninth round.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 21:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Arjun Erigaisi drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov in Round 9.
India’s Arjun Erigaisi drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov in Round 9. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza
infoIcon

India’s Arjun Erigaisi drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov in Round 9. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Michał Walusza

India held its two-point lead in the open section after drawing the ninth-round match against the defending champion Uzbekistan at the Chess Olympiad 2024 on Friday at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India drew 2-2 against the USA. 

The draw also meant India slipped to second position with 15 match points while Kazakhstan reached the top with 16 match points with two more rounds left.

In the open section, the USA ranks second while Uzbekistan slipped to third.

OPEN SECTION

Rank Country Games Match Points Game Points
1. India 9 17 29
2. USA 9 15 25.5
3. Uzbekistan 9 15 25
4. China 9 15 24
5. Slovenia 9 14 26.5
6. Ukraine 9 14 23.5
7. Serbia 9 14 23.5
8. Hungary 9 14 23.5
9. Armenia 9 14 23
10. Vietnam 9 13 23.5

(*Table updated after ninth round)

WOMEN’S SECTION

Rank Country Games Match Points Game Points
1. Kazakhstan 9 16 25.5
2. India 9 15 25
3. China 9 14 29.5
4. Armenia 9 14 25.5
5. Poland 9 14 24.5
6. USA 9 14 26
7. Spain 9 14 27
8. Germany 9 14 25
9. Ukraine 9 14 22.5
10. Georgia 9 14 23.5

(*Table updated after ninth round)

