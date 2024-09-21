MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch Mbappe play; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Real Madrid vs RCD Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 18:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action.
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Defending champion Real Madrid will host RCD Espanyol in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

Real is coming into the match off a 3-1 win against VfB Stuttgart in its opening match of the revamped UEFA Champions League while Espanyol beat Deportivo Alaves 3-2 in its previous game.

Kylian Mbappe and Co. are third in the La Liga table, level on points with Atletico Madrid in second, after a shaky start to the league season with two draws against Las Palmas and Mallorca in its first three games.

Espanyol on the other hand will be travelling to Bernabeu after securing promotion from the second tier this season and sits 12th in the table with seven points from five games.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Espanyol: J Garcia, El Hilali, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero, Tejero, Kral, Aguado, Carreras, Puado, Veliz

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 22, Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The game will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India

