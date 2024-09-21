Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch Mbappe play; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW
Defending champion Real Madrid will host RCD Espanyol in the La Liga 2024-25 match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.
Real is coming into the match off a 3-1 win against VfB Stuttgart in its opening match of the revamped UEFA Champions League while Espanyol beat Deportivo Alaves 3-2 in its previous game.
Kylian Mbappe and Co. are third in the La Liga table, level on points with Atletico Madrid in second, after a shaky start to the league season with two draws against Las Palmas and Mallorca in its first three games.
Espanyol on the other hand will be travelling to Bernabeu after securing promotion from the second tier this season and sits 12th in the table with seven points from five games.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius
Espanyol: J Garcia, El Hilali, Kumbulla, Cabrera, Romero, Tejero, Kral, Aguado, Carreras, Puado, Veliz
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Espanyol La Liga 2024-25 match?
