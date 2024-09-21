MagazineBuy Print

West Ham vs Chelsea highlights, WHU 0-3 CHE, Premier League: Palmer, Jackson goals guide Blues to easy win

WHU vs CHE: Highlights of the West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match played at the London Stadium in London.

Updated : Sep 21, 2024 19:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson celebrates after he scored during the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson celebrates after he scored during the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after he scored during the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Catch Sportstar’s highlights of the West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the London Stadium in London.

HIGHLIGHTS

LINEUPS

West Ham:  Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen, Kudus.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Antonio, Ings, Todibo, Soucek, Irving

Chelsea: Sanchez; Fofana, Tosin, Coliwll, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Diasii, Viega, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku

PREVIEW

Chelsea is focused on taking things one step at a time, head coach Enzo Maresca said as the Italian looks to restore the West London club to the Premier League’s top four.

Having finished sixth last campaign and 12th in the 2022-23 season, Chelsea hired the 44-year-old Maresca in June after he guided Leicester City to the English Championship title in his first season in charge.

Chelsea is eighth in the Premier League standings with seven points from four matches. Its only league loss this season came against defending champion Manchester City.

Chelsea continues to be without captain Reece James, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Fellow right-back Malo Gusto is also out of Saturday’s Premier League clash at 14th-placed West Ham United.

-Reuters

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 5 PM IST on September 21, Saturday at the London Stadium.
Where to watch the West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match?
The West Ham United vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the  Star Sports network.
The match will also be live streamed on the  Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

West Ham United /

Chelsea

