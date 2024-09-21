West Ham vs Chelsea highlights, WHU 0-3 CHE, Premier League: Palmer, Jackson goals guide Blues to easy win

Catch Sportstar’s highlights of the West Ham vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the London Stadium in London.
West Ham: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Summerville, Bowen, Kudus.
Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Antonio, Ings, Todibo, Soucek, Irving
Chelsea: Sanchez; Fofana, Tosin, Coliwll, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson
Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Diasii, Viega, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku
Chelsea is focused on taking things one step at a time, head coach Enzo Maresca said as the Italian looks to restore the West London club to the Premier League’s top four.
Having finished sixth last campaign and 12th in the 2022-23 season, Chelsea hired the 44-year-old Maresca in June after he guided Leicester City to the English Championship title in his first season in charge.
Chelsea is eighth in the Premier League standings with seven points from four matches. Its only league loss this season came against defending champion Manchester City.
Chelsea continues to be without captain Reece James, who is out with a hamstring injury.
Fellow right-back Malo Gusto is also out of Saturday’s Premier League clash at 14th-placed West Ham United.
-Reuters
