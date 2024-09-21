MagazineBuy Print

F1: Singapore GP practice halted by large lizard on track

Drivers watched in amusement as the monitor lizard, a familiar sight in Singapore, reacted to the chase with a sudden burst of speed after sauntering onto the circuit shortly after the start of the daylight session.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 18:40 IST , SINGAPORE - 1 MIN READ

Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
A lizard walks on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore.
A lizard walks on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

A lizard walks on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A large lizard on track halted final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday as Formula One marshals tried to catch the rogue reptile.

Drivers watched in amusement as the monitor lizard, a familiar sight in Singapore, reacted to the chase with a sudden burst of speed after sauntering onto the circuit shortly after the start of the daylight session.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, with teammate Lance Stroll the only drivers on track at that time, were alerted to the lizard’s high-risk walk in the final sector.

“We are told the track is clear but just have a look for the lizard,” the Spaniard was told over team radio.

“No, it’s in the middle of the track,” the double world champion replied as he skirted it and returned to the pit lane.

Sky television commentator David Croft named it Larry, suggesting it had the purposeful stride of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll.

The interruption was brief before practice resumed.

Lizards have been a regular hazard at the grand prix, with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase dubbing one particularly large specimen “Godzilla” in 2016.

When a smaller one emerged during last year’s practice, Lambiase suggested “maybe Godzilla had a kid”.

Monitor lizards are typically shy, according to Singapore’s National Parks’ Board, unless cornered. They are also diurnal, meaning they sleep at night - a relief for organisers of the night race. 

