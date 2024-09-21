MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS, 1st Youth ODI: Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U-19 to 7-wicket win against Australia U-19

Batting first, Australia scored 184 in 49.4 overs with right-arm leg-break bowler Mohamed Enaan taking four for 32 in 10 overs.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 17:53 IST , Puducherry - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India U 19 skipper Mohammed Amaan in action.
FILE PHOTO: India U 19 skipper Mohammed Amaan in action. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Amaan/Instagram
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India U 19 skipper Mohammed Amaan in action. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Amaan/Instagram

Right-handed batter KP Karthikeya hit a sparkling unbeaten 85 while skipper Mohammed Amaan also scored a half-century in India U-19’s easy seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI here on Saturday.

The match was supposed to be legendary Rahul Dravid’s elder son Samit’s junior India debut but it couldn’t be confirmed whether he was dropped due to a combination or he is carrying some injury.

Batting first, Australia scored 184 in 49.4 overs with right-arm leg-break bowler Mohamed Enaan taking four for 32 in 10 overs.

Steve Hogan (42) and Riley Kingsell (36) got starts but couldn’t convert. There was a middle-order collapse and it was No. 10 Thomas Brown’s 29 that took Aussie Colts past the 180-run mark.

In reply, India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with as many as 14 overs to spare.

Karthikeya was more attacking of the two during his 99-ball innings which was laced with nine fours and two sixes. Amaan, who held anchor at one end, hit five boundaries.

Karthikeya was especially severe on right-arm seamer Aiden O’Connor hitting him for four boundaries and a six. The other six that he hit was off Thomas Brown.

