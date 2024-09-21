MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN: India sets highest-ever target at Chepauk in Tests

India declared its second innings at 287/4 to set up a target of 515 for Bangladesh.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 13:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Both Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill scored tons to help India get a 500-plus lead.
Both Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill scored tons to help India get a 500-plus lead. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Both Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill scored tons to help India get a 500-plus lead. | Photo Credit: AP

India declared its second innings at 287/4, setting a daunting target of 515 runs for Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

This is now the highest-ever target set for a team to chase in the fourth innings at Chepauk, surpassing the previous record of 482 runs set by England against India in 2021, which England went on to win.

The highest successful run chase at this venue remains India’s memorable pursuit of 387 runs against England in 2008, which it achieved with six wickets in hand.

List of highest targets set at Chepauk

1) By India - 515 vs Bangladesh, 2024 - Result awaited

2) By India - 482 vs England, 2021 - India won

3) By England - 452 vs India, 1934 - England won

4) By England - 420 vs India, 2021 - England won

5) By India - 416 vs West Indies, 1989 - India won

India

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
