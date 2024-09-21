IND v BAN: Pant equals MS Dhoni’s record of Indian keeper with most centuries in Tests

Rishabh Pant equalled MS Dhoni’s record for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket when he notched up his sixth century on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Pant’s century came off 124 balls, featuring 12 fours and four sixes. This remarkable feat marked his return to Test cricket after nearly two years, following a horrific car accident in December 2022.
Earlier this year, Pant made his comeback to professional cricket during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he captained the Delhi Capitals. He then played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad. Pant returned to red-ball cricket through the Duleep Trophy before being selected for the Test series against Bangladesh.
Indian keepers with most centuries Tests
Rishabh Pant - 6
MS Dhoni - 6
Wriddhiman Saha - 3
Keepers with most number of centuries in Tests
Adam Gilchrist (AUS) - 17
Andy Flower (ZIM) - 12
Les Ames (ENG) - 8
AB De Villiers (SA) - 7
MJ Prior (ENG) - 7
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 7
BJ Watling (ENG) - 7
Quinton de Kock (SA) - 6
MS Dhoni (IND) - 6
Kamran Akmal (PAK) - 6
Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) - 6
AJ Stewart (ENG) - 6
Rishabh Pant (IND) - 6
