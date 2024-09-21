MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND v BAN: Pant equals MS Dhoni’s record of Indian keeper with most centuries in Tests

Pant’s sixth century came off 124 balls and included 12 fours and four sixes.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 12:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rishabh Pant in action.
India’s Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Rishabh Pant equalled MS Dhoni’s record for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket when he notched up his sixth century on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pant’s century came off 124 balls, featuring 12 fours and four sixes. This remarkable feat marked his return to Test cricket after nearly two years, following a horrific car accident in December 2022.

Earlier this year, Pant made his comeback to professional cricket during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he captained the Delhi Capitals. He then played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad. Pant returned to red-ball cricket through the Duleep Trophy before being selected for the Test series against Bangladesh.

Indian keepers with most centuries Tests

Rishabh Pant - 6

MS Dhoni - 6

Wriddhiman Saha - 3

Keepers with most number of centuries in Tests

Adam Gilchrist (AUS) - 17

Andy Flower (ZIM) - 12

Les Ames (ENG) - 8

AB De Villiers (SA) - 7

MJ Prior (ENG) - 7

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 7

BJ Watling (ENG) - 7

Quinton de Kock (SA) - 6

MS Dhoni (IND) - 6

Kamran Akmal (PAK) - 6

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) - 6

AJ Stewart (ENG) - 6

Rishabh Pant (IND) - 6

Related Topics

rishab-pant /

India vs Bangladesh /

Rishabh Pant /

MS Dhoni

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN: India sets highest-ever target at Chepauk in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v BAN: Pant equals MS Dhoni’s record of Indian keeper with most centuries in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 3: IND A loses two, lead crosses 140; Shreyas, Bhui rebuild for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmanpreet Singh on FIH Player of the Year nomination: Wanted to repay the faith the team has placed in me
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: IND 287/4D, sets 515-run target for BAN; Gill remains 119 not out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs BAN: India sets highest-ever target at Chepauk in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v BAN: Pant equals MS Dhoni’s record of Indian keeper with most centuries in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 3: IND A loses two, lead crosses 140; Shreyas, Bhui rebuild for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: IND 287/4D, sets 515-run target for BAN; Gill remains 119 not out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai Cricket Association to organise career fair for affiliated players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN: India sets highest-ever target at Chepauk in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v BAN: Pant equals MS Dhoni’s record of Indian keeper with most centuries in Tests
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 3: IND A loses two, lead crosses 140; Shreyas, Bhui rebuild for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmanpreet Singh on FIH Player of the Year nomination: Wanted to repay the faith the team has placed in me
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: IND 287/4D, sets 515-run target for BAN; Gill remains 119 not out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment