Mumbai Cricket Association to organise career fair for affiliated players

The primary focus of the career fair will be on the recruitment of cricketers, providing players with career opportunities both within and outside of the game.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 22:51 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Mumbai Cricket Association logo.
The Mumbai Cricket Association logo. | Photo Credit: Mumbai Cricket Association
infoIcon

The Mumbai Cricket Association logo. | Photo Credit: Mumbai Cricket Association

The Mumbai Cricket Association plans to organise a career fair for all players affiliated with the association.

In it’s apex council meeting on Friday, the association decided to not only hold a career fair for the players but also organise a meet-and-greet event with top executives from various corporate organisations, as well as former and current India cricketers.

According to the association, the primary focus of this event will be on the recruitment of cricketers, providing players with career opportunities both within and outside of the game.

Recently, the association organised a session for young cricketers on how to manage finances. And the cricket fraternity believes that the career fair will be a massive boost for the players in terms of creating job opportunities.

Among other decisions, the MCA will celebrate the golden jubilee celebration of the Wankhede Stadium on January 19 next year and a new air-conditioned enclosure will be created for the club secretaries at the Vithal Divecha Pavilion.

It was also decided that an equipment fair will be arranged for MCA players and affiliated clubs, providing a platform for players to purchase equipment directly from manufacturers at the best possible price.

In another welcome move, all trainees selected for the off-season camp in various categories (U-14, U-16, U-19 Boys and U-15, U-19, U-23, Senior Women) will receive first-class passes and travel allowances from the MCA.

Related Topics

mumbai cricket association

