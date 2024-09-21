MagazineBuy Print

WSL 2024-25: Chelsea opens campaign with 1-0 win over Villa

Sonia Bompastor, who took over the reins from Emma Hayes, saw her team start brightly with winger Guro Reiten firing two efforts just wide, but Villa had a few chances of its own in an even first half.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 10:52 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, right, celebrates with Lucy Bronze during the Women’s Super League match against Aston Villa.
Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, right, celebrates with Lucy Bronze during the Women's Super League match against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, right, celebrates with Lucy Bronze during the Women’s Super League match against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: AP

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea got its campaign off to a winning start, beating Aston Villa 1-0 at home as a goal from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd gave new coach Sonia Bompastor all three points in her first league game in charge.

The 44-year-old Frenchwoman, who took over the reins from Emma Hayes, saw her team start brightly with winger Guro Reiten firing two efforts just wide, but Villa had a few chances of its own in an even first half.

Sweden’s Rytting Kaneryd fired Chelsea into the lead in the 36th minute, scything from left to right across the box before pulling the ball back onto her left foot and curling the ball into the top-left corner for an exquisite finish.

READ | La Liga 2024-25: Alaves beats Sevilla while fans protest Friday night games in Spain

Villa’s Rachel Daly almost pulled her side level early in the second half, but her looping header from just inside the penalty area bounced off the top of the crossbar and away to safety.

The visitors looked much more robust than the side that finished seventh in the 12-team league last season, but struggled at times with Chelsea’s press, often giving the ball away in their own half.

Villa exerted plenty of pressure late on and Daly again went close with a header from a corner, but Chelsea keeper Hannah Hampton pulled off a brilliant save and followed it up shortly afterwards with another stop from fellow keeper Sabrina D’Angelo to secure the victory.

“It’s always important to start with the win. I hoped maybe we could score more goals and be more relieved. But everyone told me ‘welcome to the league’ and this is why I came,” Bompastor told the BBC.

“The result is always important. I want to see my team play a good style of football. It’s never easy, but I want players to enjoy it on the pitch and make fans happy,” she added.

