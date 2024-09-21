FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024: Full schedule, teams, venues; Real Madrid to play final in Qatar

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup is set to make its debut in December 2024. This new tournament will feature five matches, culminating in a final between Real Madrid and the winner of a series of qualifying matches.

The tournament, which was announced in December last year, replaces the annual Club World Cup which will now be played every four years with 32 teams from 2025.

The qualifying rounds will begin with a match between the AFC Champions League winners, Al Ain, and the OFC Champions League winners, Auckland City.

The winner of this match will then face the CAF Champions League winners, Al Ahly.

The CONMEBOL Libertadores winners will play against Pachuca, the winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, in a match dubbed the “Derby of the Americas.”

The winners of these two matches will then compete in the Challenger Cup to determine who will face Real Madrid in the final.

The final of the Intercontinental Cup will take place on December 18, which is also Qatar’s National Day and the two-year anniversary of the 2022 World Cup final.

Full Schedule, teams and venues

Match 1 Name: FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup Play-Off Date: 22 September 2024 Clubs: Al Ain (AFC Champions League 2023-2024 winners) v. Auckland City (OFC Champions League 2024 winners) Location: Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

Match 2 Name: FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup Date: 29 October 2024 Clubs: Al Ahly (CAF Champions League 2023-2024 winners) v. FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup Play-Off winners Location: Cairo, Egypt

Match 3 Name: FIFA Derby of the Americas Date: 11 December 2024 Clubs: CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 winners v. Pachuca (Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 winners) Location: Doha, Qatar

Match 4 Name: FIFA Challenger Cup Date: 14 December 2024 Clubs: Winners of Match 3 v. winners of Match 2 Location: Doha, Qatar