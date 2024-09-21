MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024: Full schedule, teams, venues; Real Madrid to play final in Qatar

The tournament, which was announced in December last year, replaces the annual Club World Cup which will now be played every four years with 32 teams from 2025.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 09:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA logo.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup is set to make its debut in December 2024. This new tournament will feature five matches, culminating in a final between Real Madrid and the winner of a series of qualifying matches.

The tournament, which was announced in December last year, replaces the annual Club World Cup which will now be played every four years with 32 teams from 2025.

The qualifying rounds will begin with a match between the AFC Champions League winners, Al Ain, and the OFC Champions League winners, Auckland City.

The winner of this match will then face the CAF Champions League winners, Al Ahly.

The CONMEBOL Libertadores winners will play against Pachuca, the winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, in a match dubbed the “Derby of the Americas.”

The winners of these two matches will then compete in the Challenger Cup to determine who will face Real Madrid in the final.

The final of the Intercontinental Cup will take place on December 18, which is also Qatar’s National Day and the two-year anniversary of the 2022 World Cup final.

Full Schedule, teams and venues

Match 1
Name: FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup Play-Off
Date: 22 September 2024
Clubs: Al Ain (AFC Champions League 2023-2024 winners) v. Auckland City (OFC Champions League 2024 winners)
Location: Al Ain, United Arab Emirates
Match 2
Name: FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup
Date: 29 October 2024 Clubs: Al Ahly (CAF Champions League 2023-2024 winners) v. FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup Play-Off winners
Location: Cairo, Egypt
Match 3
Name: FIFA Derby of the Americas
Date: 11 December 2024
Clubs: CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 winners v. Pachuca (Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 winners)
Location: Doha, Qatar
Match 4
Name: FIFA Challenger Cup
Date: 14 December 2024
Clubs: Winners of Match 3 v. winners of Match 2
Location: Doha, Qatar
Match 5
Name: FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Date: 18 December 2024
Clubs: Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League 2023-2024 winners) v. Challenger Cup winners
Location: Doha, Qatar

