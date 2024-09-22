MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024: Why is the final round starting four hours early?

India heads into the final round of the 2024 Chess Olympiad with a solid chance to win gold in both the open and women’s section.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 09:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s D Gukesh and USA’s Fabiano Caruana ahead of their round 10 match.
India’s D Gukesh and USA’s Fabiano Caruana ahead of their round 10 match. | Photo Credit: Mark Livshitz/FIDE
infoIcon

India's D Gukesh and USA's Fabiano Caruana ahead of their round 10 match. | Photo Credit: Mark Livshitz/FIDE

India heads into the final round of the 2024 Chess Olympiad with strong prospects of winning gold in both the open and women’s sections.

In the open section, India only needs a draw to secure the title, while in the women’s section, the situation is more challenging. A win in the final round is crucial for India’s chances of clinching the top spot.

Gold Medal Scenarios Explained - Open | Women

India will take on Slovenia in the open section while the women’s team will be up against Azerbaijan in the final round, starting at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday, which is four hours earlier than the other rounds.

Why is the final round starting early?

The final round has been advanced to accommodate the closing ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 12:30 IST (Monday).

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

