Chess Olympiad 2024 Points Table: Men almost ascertain of gold, stay on on top after round 10; India, Kazakhstan women in joint-lead ahead of final day

Chess Olympiad 2024: Here’s the updated points table of Chess Olympiad after the penultimate round.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 01:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Arjun Erigaisi beat Fabiano Caruana in Round 10.
India’s Arjun Erigaisi beat Fabiano Caruana in Round 10. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Mark Livshitz
India’s Arjun Erigaisi beat Fabiano Caruana in Round 10. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Mark Livshitz

The India men’s team beat No. 1 seed USA 2.5-1.5 in the 10th round of the Chess Olympiad 2024 on Saturday at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

The women’s team also came back to winning ways, handing China a 2.5-1.5 loss.

India has 19 match points in 10 rounds while it also has a better tie break than the second-placed China, which has 17 points.

The Indian women’s team is in joint lead with Kazakhstan with 17 points.

While the men’s team face Slovenia, the women’s team will be up against Azerbaijan in the final round.

OPEN SECTION

Rank Country Games Match Points Game Points
1. India 10 19 31
2. China 10 17 26.5
3. Slovenia 10 16 29
4. USA 10 15 27
5. Uzbekistan 10 15 26.5
6. Ukraine 10 15 25.5
7. Serbia 10 15 25.5
8. Hungary 10 15 24.5
9. Armenia 10 15 25
10. Spain 10 15 26

(*Table updated after 10th round)

WOMEN’S SECTION

Rank Country Games Match Points Game Points
1. India 10 17 27.5
2. Kazakhstan 10 17 27.5
3. USA 10 16 28.5
4. Poland 10 16 27
5. Spain 10 15 29
6. Armenia 10 15 27.5
7. Georgia 10 15 25.5
8. Hungary 10 15 28
9. Azerbaijan 10 15 26
10. China 10 14 31

(*Table updated after 10th round)

