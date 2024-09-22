The India men’s team beat No. 1 seed USA 2.5-1.5 in the 10th round of the Chess Olympiad 2024 on Saturday at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary.
The women’s team also came back to winning ways, handing China a 2.5-1.5 loss.
India has 19 match points in 10 rounds while it also has a better tie break than the second-placed China, which has 17 points.
The Indian women’s team is in joint lead with Kazakhstan with 17 points.
While the men’s team face Slovenia, the women’s team will be up against Azerbaijan in the final round.
OPEN SECTION
|Rank
|Country
|Games
|Match Points
|Game Points
|1.
|India
|10
|19
|31
|2.
|China
|10
|17
|26.5
|3.
|Slovenia
|10
|16
|29
|4.
|USA
|10
|15
|27
|5.
|Uzbekistan
|10
|15
|26.5
|6.
|Ukraine
|10
|15
|25.5
|7.
|Serbia
|10
|15
|25.5
|8.
|Hungary
|10
|15
|24.5
|9.
|Armenia
|10
|15
|25
|10.
|Spain
|10
|15
|26
(*Table updated after 10th round)
WOMEN’S SECTION
|Rank
|Country
|Games
|Match Points
|Game Points
|1.
|India
|10
|17
|27.5
|2.
|Kazakhstan
|10
|17
|27.5
|3.
|USA
|10
|16
|28.5
|4.
|Poland
|10
|16
|27
|5.
|Spain
|10
|15
|29
|6.
|Armenia
|10
|15
|27.5
|7.
|Georgia
|10
|15
|25.5
|8.
|Hungary
|10
|15
|28
|9.
|Azerbaijan
|10
|15
|26
|10.
|China
|10
|14
|31
(*Table updated after 10th round)
Latest on Sportstar
- Chess Olympiad 2024 Points Table: Men almost ascertain of gold, stay on on top after round 10; India, Kazakhstan women in joint-lead ahead of final day
- Real Madrid vs Espanyol LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: RMA 0-1 ESP; Dani Carvajal scores the equaliser
- Premier League: Manchester United and Crystal Palace play out goalless draw on night of missed opportunities
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10 Highlights: India beat USA; Gukesh beats Caruana; Arjun hands Perez a loss; Vidit holds Aronian; Pragg loses to Wesley; Women beat China 2.5-1.5
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: India men beat USA, close to winning gold; Women hand China a 1.5-2.5 loss to share top spot with Kazakhstan
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE