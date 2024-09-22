India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: BAN 228/9; Target 515; Ashwin takes six wickets, Jadeja removes Shanto for 82

- September 22, 2024 11:10WBAN 228/9
Six wickets for Ashwin! Taskin goes for a slog and gives an easy catch for mid on to take. Just one wicket away from the win.
- September 22, 2024 11:07WBAN 222/8
Shanto is gone! He goes for a slog and ends up skying it. Bumrah comes underneath the ball and safely completes the catch. Bangladesh captain falls for a well-made 82.
- September 22, 2024 10:594BAN 222/7
Ashwin to Shanto and yet another reverse sweep for four! The strategy is working at least in favour of Shanto. A ball later, he sweeps again but this time only gets a single. OUT! Mehidy Hasan goes for a slog and is caught at long on. Five wickets for Ashwin.
- September 22, 2024 10:564BAN 217/6
Mehidy Hasan isn’t shying away from playing his strokes as well. Length ball by Jadeja and he slashes hard, gets a top edge that goes just past the first slip for four. Once again, he tries to play the backfoot drive that falls short of the point fielder.
- September 22, 2024 10:49WBAN 205/6
OUT! Jadeja induces an outside edge off Litton Das’ bat and Bangladesh is now six down. Spun away from the right hander who was on the frontfoot to defend. Edges straight to first slip. Jadeja getting a sharp turn. Beautiful bowling this.
- September 22, 2024 10:464BAN 205/5
Both Jadeja and Ashwin are bowling in tandem now and getting turn. Bangladesh batters are countering with plenty of attempted sweeps. Shanto also gets a half volley off Ashwin and hits the ball straight for four. Good contest this.
- September 22, 2024 10:36BAN 195/5
Ashwin is introduced for the first time today right after drinks. And he strikes in his first over itself! Shakib goes on frontfoot, gets an edge and a good catch by short leg fielder. Good resistance by Shakib but he has to go after scoring 25 off 56 balls.
- September 22, 2024 10:28BAN 193/4
Siraj has another go at Shanto. Now he’s gesturing the outside edge to Shanto and the slip cordon. Probably giving him a count of how many times he has gone past it this morning.
- September 22, 2024 10:21BAN 190/4
A discussion between Pant, Rohit, Jadeja between the overs. Jaiswal was also part of the circle. Not sure what the discussion was about.
Jadeja continues. Bangladesh’s strategy against spinners is to play sweep.
- September 22, 2024 10:17BAN 187/4
Siraj continues to talk to Shanto. However, the Bangladesh captain is not responding. Is something interesting brewing up? After every ball Siraj is trying to talk to him. Shanto has now started to show his back to him. No engagement whatsoever by Shanto.
- September 22, 2024 10:124BAN 187/4
Jadeja is back. Shakib straight up sweeps him towards midwicket. Good fielding in the deep to keep only for a single. Shanto though sweeps fine and gets a boundary off the next ball.
- September 22, 2024 10:094BAN 177/4
Bouncer by Siraj and Shanto nicely pulls it towards fine leg for four! Good shot that and Siraj has a few words to appreciate it as well *wink wink*. Off the very next delivery, Siraj beats Shanto’s outside edge and says a few more words. Shanto hasn’t much to say though, only smile.
- September 22, 2024 10:054BAN 173/4
Shakib finds the fence! Length ball and Shakib opens the face of the bat and punches the ball towards square for four. No real movement for pacers right now.
- September 22, 2024 09:59BAN 169/4
Siraj is now coming around the wicket to further challenge the outside edge. Runs aren’t coming for Bangladesh 30 minutes into the day’s play. A bouncer to end the over that hits Shakib’s arm.
- September 22, 2024 09:52BAN 168/4
Shakib is getting some treatment on his finger after he got hit on the glove in the previous over. Shakib plays a straight drive off Bumrah but a terrific fielding at mid off by Rohit Sharma stops a certain boundary. Quite a few plays and misses this morning.
- September 22, 2024 09:494BAN 167/4
Siraj continues. Finally, Shakib gets a length ball that he can punch past cover fielder and find a boundary. Good shot that, very well in control.
- September 22, 2024 09:43BAN 162/4
Just a solitary over for Jadeja as Rohit Sharma has brought Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. Sun is still not out over Chepauk. Just one run came in that over.
- September 22, 2024 09:39BAN 161/4
Siraj is challenging the left-hander’s outside edge. His favourite angle to exploit and bowl to, especially in Tests.
- September 22, 2024 09:34BAN 161/4
Ravindra Jadeja from the other end. He continues to target the rough patch outside the off stump. A few balls have taken a sharp turn from there.
- September 22, 2024 09:31BAN 158/4
Siraj will be resuming his over from the last day. A maiden over to start with - and finish with.
- September 22, 2024 09:301st session
India needs six more wickets to seal victory. Bangladesh needs 357 runs to win. Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto are at the crease.
- September 22, 2024 09:20Weather update
Another morning where the sun’s arrival has been a touch delayed, but the humidity remains the same. Should be an interesting morning for the bowlers.
- September 22, 2024 09:07Can Bangladesh pull off a miracle at Chepauk?
India set Bangladesh a target 515 runs. This is the highest ever target for a chase in Tests at this venue.
List of highest targets set at Chepauk
1) By India - 515 vs Bangladesh, 2024 - Result awaited
2) By India - 482 vs England, 2021 - India won
3) By England - 452 vs India, 1934 - England won
4) By England - 420 vs India, 2021 - England won
5) By India - 416 vs West Indies, 1989 - India won
- September 22, 2024 08:49A record-breaking feat from Pant yesterday
IND v BAN: Pant equals MS Dhoni’s record as Indian keeper with most centuries in Tests
Rishabh Pant joined MS Dhoni as the Indian wicket-keepers with the most number of centuries in Tests after he notched up his ton against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the firs Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
- September 22, 2024 08:26A majestic innings from India’s No:3
- September 22, 2024 07:58Day three report
Day three ended abruptly 10 minutes before the official time due to bad light. However, plenty of things happened till then.
Read Dhruva Prasad’s Day three review:
- September 22, 2024 07:35Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the Day four of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ashwin equals Warne’s record of most five-wicket hauls in Tests, second only to Muralitharan
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: BAN 228/9; Target 515; Ashwin takes six wickets, Jadeja removes Shanto for 82
- Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: Bhui scores unbeaten hundred vs India B; Vyshak run out for 17 in 350-run chase
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 10: India men beat USA, close to winning gold; Women hand China a 1.5-2.5 loss to share top spot with Kazakhstan
- ‘Who scores? I don’t care’: PSG boss Enrique stresses team effort, reluctant to name Dembele next top scorer
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE