Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 11: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

India will face Slovenia in the final round of the 2024 Chess Olympiad’s open section at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

The second-seeded Indian team requires just a draw to secure a historic first-ever gold medal in the competition. Meanwhile, in the women’s section, top-seeded India will go up against Azerbaijan.

The Indian women must win to keep their gold medal hopes alive.

Gold Medal Scenarios Explained - Open | Women

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 11

OPEN SECTION | INDIA vs SLOVENIA Board 1: Vladimir Fedoseev (2692) vs D Gukesh (2764) Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa (2750) vs Anton Demchenko (2597) Board 3: Jan Subelj (2498) vs Arjun Erigaisi (2778) Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi (2720) vs Matej Sebenik (2515)

WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs Azerbaijan Board 1: Harika Dronavalli (2502) vs Gunay Mammadzada (2433) Board 2: Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2378) vs Vaishali R. (2498) Board 3: Divya Deshmukh (2483) vs Govhar Beydullayeva (2395) Board 4: Khanim Balajayeva (2384) vs Vantika Agrawal (2370)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.