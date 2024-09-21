MagazineBuy Print

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois LIVE streaming info: Preview, undercard, when and where to watch IBF world heavyweight title fight?

Here is all you need to know ahead of the IBF heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, happening at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
British fighter Anthony Joshua (L) will have a chance at regaining the championship belt when he faces Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight title bout at the Welbley Stadium in London on Sunday(IST). 
British fighter Anthony Joshua (L) will have a chance at regaining the championship belt when he faces Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight title bout at the Welbley Stadium in London on Sunday(IST).
British fighter Anthony Joshua (L) will have a chance at regaining the championship belt when he faces Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight title bout at the Welbley Stadium in London on Sunday(IST).  | Photo Credit: AFP

British fighter Anthony Joshua will have a chance at regaining the championship belt when he faces Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight title bout at the Welbley Stadium in London on Sunday(IST).

PREVIEW

Anthony Joshua is ready to complete his long road to redemption on Saturday as the former world heavyweight champion eyes Daniel Dubois’s IBF belt.

Joshua believes victory over Dubois at Wembley would finally end the difficult period he has endured since a 2019 loss to Andy Ruiz and a pair of defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

The 34-year-old Briton will step into the ring on a five-fight winning streak, but insisted he would not be satisfied until he fully erases the bitter taste of his shock loss to Ruiz in New York.

“I became mentally strong when everyone went against me after Ruiz,” said Joshua, who was floored four times before being stopped in the seventh round by the Mexican-American.

“You build up a firm back, a firm chest, strong legs and you walk through it. You walk through walls and you keep proving people wrong.”

ALSO READ | UFC 306: Dvalishvili wins by unanimous decision over O’Malley in spectacular Sphere setting

Dubois, on the other hand, is on the rise after following up on last year’s defeat to Usyk with victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic.

Now the 27-year-old’s challenge is to prove in the ring that he is a genuine world champion after being given his belt by the IBF when Usyk decided to vacate in June.

“I need to retain this world title. It’s a great thing to have but I need to legitimise myself by winning this fight,” he said.

“It’s my job to do him in and finish him off. Enough of the talking, let’s get down to business. Let’s go to war. He’s going to bring it and I’m going to bring it.”

-AP

Full Schedule
Tyler Denny vs Hamza Sheeraz — EBU European middleweight title fight
Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington — IBF and IBO super featherweight title fight
Ishmael Davis vs Josh Kelly — 12-round middleweight fight
Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson — WBO interim light heavyweight title fight
Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley — 10-round lightweight fight
Streaming information
The IBF heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois can be streamed live on the DAZN website on pay-per-view basis. The fight will not be telecast anywhere in India. The fights will begin at 2:30am IST

