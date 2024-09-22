MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates

KBFC vs EBFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters, being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Updated : Sep 22, 2024 19:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters FC players warm up during match 04 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala on 15th September 2024. Photos : Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / FSDL
Kerala Blasters FC players warm up during match 04 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala on 15th September 2024. Photos : Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / FSDL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman
lightbox-info

Kerala Blasters FC players warm up during match 04 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala on 15th September 2024. Photos : Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / FSDL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal, being played at the JLN Stadium in Kochi, Kerala. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through minute-by-minute update of this crucial clash.

  • September 22, 2024 19:44
    13’

    Kerala Blasters tries to start an attack from the midfield but Danish Farooq’s challenge on Saul Crespo from behind stops play for a foul, with East Bengal taking the free-kick quickly.

  • September 22, 2024 19:42
    11’

    The Blasters are pushing up the pitch with EBFC failing to stich three passes together at the moment. It eventually gets the ball and tries to begin an attack with small passes from the back. 

  • September 22, 2024 19:40
    9’ Chance for Blasters!

    Jimenez gets the ball in the box, shifts to his right and tries a curler, which comes off the post. Kerala Blasters could have easily gone in front here. Gill was beaten and all he could do is stare at the ball coming off the woodwork.

  • September 22, 2024 19:39
    8’

    Kerala Blasters is dominating play at the moment, with smooth transitions from defence to attack. But this time, Rahul’s poor cross eds to nothing in the box. 

  • September 22, 2024 19:37
    6’

    East Bengal is playing in a 4-3-3 shape while Kerala Blasters has started with a 4-4-2 shape. Meanwhile, the Blasters try an attack from the right but Rahul’s cross is played out for a corner by EBFC. The corner, later sent in by Sadaoui, is cleared by the visiting side.

  • September 22, 2024 19:36
    5’

    The match has been a proper end-to-end affair so far, with Talal trying an early chance and Jimenez prowling around the East Bengal box.

  • September 22, 2024 19:34
    4’

    East Bengal gets another corner kick, which is cleared and Sadaoui carries the ball to the other end. He loses the ball eventually.

  • September 22, 2024 19:33
    3’

    The match starts on an aggressive note, with Vibin conceding a foul. Madih takes the free-kick, which is ultimately cleared.

  • September 22, 2024 19:30
    Kick Off!

    Diamantakos gets the ball rolling in this exciting contest as East Bengal starts from left to right. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, starts from right to left.

  • September 22, 2024 19:27
    Minutes to kick-off!

    The players walk out of the tunnel, queue up for the National Anthem of India and then take positions for the match. 

  • September 22, 2024 19:01
    Adrian Luna fitness update
  • September 22, 2024 18:55
    Strange homecoming in God’s own country

    Two players in East Bengal’s starting line-up have previously been celebrated figures for Kerala Blasters, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Jeakson Singh. After their transfers this summer, it will be interesting to see how they fare on their return in a different jersey in their former home.

  • September 22, 2024 18:48
    How is Anwar Ali playing for East Bengal?

    Anwar Ali was previously banned by the Player Status Committee of the All India Football Federation - an order which was later quashed by the Delhi High Court. He was eventually given a No Objection Certificate to play for the Red-and-Gold Brigade.

    Full story below: 

    Anwar Ali officially free to play for East Bengal FC after getting NOC

    Anwar Ali has been given an NOC by the All India Football Federation’s Player Status Committee (PSC) on Thursday.

  • September 22, 2024 18:36
    Kerala Blasters Starting XI:
  • September 22, 2024 18:32
    East Bengal Starting XI:
  • September 22, 2024 17:39
    Match preview

    After a weak show in its Indian Super League 2024-25 season-opener against Punjab FC, Kerala Blasters will be desperate to get its first points of the season when it takes on East Bengal FC at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

    But once again, Blasters will be without its midfield general Adrian Luna who is yet to recover fully from his illness.

    Without Luna, Blasters looked a disjointed side in its 1-2 loss against Punjab.

    “We came out pretty poor, it was a hard loss in the dying seconds, hard to handle but we have to move forward,” said the Blasters’ head coach Mikael Stahre on Saturday.

    Read the full preview below: 

    ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters looks for first points of the season as it hosts East Bengal

    After a weak show in itsISL 2024-25 season-opener against Punjab FC, Kerala Blasters will be desperate to get back to winning ways when it takes on East Bengal FC at the Nehru Stadium.

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

East Bengal /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How is Anwar Ali starting for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in both open & women’s section
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League: Man City’s Miedema returns to haunt Arsenal in 2-2 WSL draw
    Reuters
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: India secures first-ever gold medal in women’s section, beats Azerbaijan in final round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. How is Anwar Ali starting for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Sadiku scores in stoppage time as FC Goa holds Mohammedan Sporting to 1-1 draw
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez scores twice as Jamshedpur FC completes 3-2 comeback win against Mumbai City
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters looks for first points of the season as it hosts East Bengal
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How is Anwar Ali starting for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in both open & women’s section
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Super League: Man City’s Miedema returns to haunt Arsenal in 2-2 WSL draw
    Reuters
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: India secures first-ever gold medal in women’s section, beats Azerbaijan in final round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment