Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates

- September 22, 2024 19:4413’
Kerala Blasters tries to start an attack from the midfield but Danish Farooq’s challenge on Saul Crespo from behind stops play for a foul, with East Bengal taking the free-kick quickly.
- September 22, 2024 19:4211’
The Blasters are pushing up the pitch with EBFC failing to stich three passes together at the moment. It eventually gets the ball and tries to begin an attack with small passes from the back.
- September 22, 2024 19:409’ Chance for Blasters!
Jimenez gets the ball in the box, shifts to his right and tries a curler, which comes off the post. Kerala Blasters could have easily gone in front here. Gill was beaten and all he could do is stare at the ball coming off the woodwork.
- September 22, 2024 19:398’
Kerala Blasters is dominating play at the moment, with smooth transitions from defence to attack. But this time, Rahul’s poor cross eds to nothing in the box.
- September 22, 2024 19:376’
East Bengal is playing in a 4-3-3 shape while Kerala Blasters has started with a 4-4-2 shape. Meanwhile, the Blasters try an attack from the right but Rahul’s cross is played out for a corner by EBFC. The corner, later sent in by Sadaoui, is cleared by the visiting side.
- September 22, 2024 19:365’
The match has been a proper end-to-end affair so far, with Talal trying an early chance and Jimenez prowling around the East Bengal box.
- September 22, 2024 19:344’
East Bengal gets another corner kick, which is cleared and Sadaoui carries the ball to the other end. He loses the ball eventually.
- September 22, 2024 19:333’
The match starts on an aggressive note, with Vibin conceding a foul. Madih takes the free-kick, which is ultimately cleared.
- September 22, 2024 19:30Kick Off!
Diamantakos gets the ball rolling in this exciting contest as East Bengal starts from left to right. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, starts from right to left.
- September 22, 2024 19:27Minutes to kick-off!
The players walk out of the tunnel, queue up for the National Anthem of India and then take positions for the match.
- September 22, 2024 19:01Adrian Luna fitness update
- September 22, 2024 18:55Strange homecoming in God’s own country
Two players in East Bengal’s starting line-up have previously been celebrated figures for Kerala Blasters, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Jeakson Singh. After their transfers this summer, it will be interesting to see how they fare on their return in a different jersey in their former home.
- September 22, 2024 18:48How is Anwar Ali playing for East Bengal?
Anwar Ali was previously banned by the Player Status Committee of the All India Football Federation - an order which was later quashed by the Delhi High Court. He was eventually given a No Objection Certificate to play for the Red-and-Gold Brigade.
Full story below:
- September 22, 2024 18:36Kerala Blasters Starting XI:
- September 22, 2024 18:32East Bengal Starting XI:
- September 22, 2024 17:39Match preview
After a weak show in its Indian Super League 2024-25 season-opener against Punjab FC, Kerala Blasters will be desperate to get its first points of the season when it takes on East Bengal FC at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.
But once again, Blasters will be without its midfield general Adrian Luna who is yet to recover fully from his illness.
Without Luna, Blasters looked a disjointed side in its 1-2 loss against Punjab.
“We came out pretty poor, it was a hard loss in the dying seconds, hard to handle but we have to move forward,” said the Blasters’ head coach Mikael Stahre on Saturday.
Read the full preview below:
