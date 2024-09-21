ISL 2024-25: Sadiku scores in stoppage time as FC Goa holds Mohammedan Sporting to 1-1 draw

Mohammedan Sporting opened its account in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season but could not secure all three points after it was held to a 1-1 draw by the visiting FC Goa at Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Saturday.

Mohammedan Sporting went ahead through a penalty converted by Alexis Gomez before Armando Sadiku restored parity for Goa in injury time.

Mohammedan Sporting showed a remarkable transformation from being a defensive side in the debut match (against NorthEast United FC) to a fiercely attacking side. Playing its second match of the ISL, Mohammedan Sporting worked out coordination in all departments and pounded Goa with regular offensives.

The first good chance for Mohammedan came in the 14th minute when its Brazilian forward Franca made it into the opposition box just to see his angular attempt saved in time.

The host’s performance showed a nice interchanging of positions among its attackers while it made clever use of the flanks to create numerous openings to keep Goa’s seasoned goalkeeper Laxmikanth Kattimani busy under the bar.

Mohammedan created three more clear openings through Gomez, but it was Kattimani twice and the crossbar once denying the crafty Argentine striker a chance to celebrate the first goal of the tournament for his team. Franca had another chance towards the end of the opening session just to see Kattimani coming to Goa’s rescue again.

Despite dominating the opponent on all fronts, Mohammedan seemed to fall short of finding the right finishing that could breach the Goa citadel. The change of ends saw Mohammedan continuing its search for the elusive goal, which came in the 64th minute when Goa’s Spanish centre-back Odei Onaindia made the mistake of pulling down Gomez inside the box.

Kattimani was finally beaten as Gomez found the net from the resultant penalty. Sporting had two more opportunities to enhance its lead but failed to find the insurance goal, which cost it dearly in the end.

Just when it looked like Sporting would be cruising home with the full quota of points, Goa found the equalizer through Sadiku in injury time after substitute Aakash Sangwan had set him up with a cross.

Just as it had done against NorthEast United in the first match, Mohammedan Sporting seemed to let its guard down in the injury time and conceded the equalizer to let Goa walk away with a point.