How is Anwar Ali starting for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?

India defender Anwar Ali will start for East Bengal in their Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

It will be the debut game for the 24-year-old, who will pair with Hector Yuste in defence. However, the player was previously banned by the Player Status Committee of the All India Football Federation -- an order that was quashed by the Delhi High Court.

On Thursday, Anwar Ali got interim relief from PSC, allowing him to play for East Bengal this season.