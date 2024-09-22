MagazineBuy Print

How is Anwar Ali starting for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?

India defender Anwar Ali will start for East Bengal in their Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 19:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anwar Ali enters the JLN Stadium before the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters.
Anwar Ali enters the JLN Stadium before the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: East Bengal Media
infoIcon

Anwar Ali enters the JLN Stadium before the Indian Super League match between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters. | Photo Credit: East Bengal Media

India defender Anwar Ali will start for East Bengal in their Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

It will be the debut game for the 24-year-old, who will pair with Hector Yuste in defence. However, the player was previously banned by the Player Status Committee of the All India Football Federation -- an order that was quashed by the Delhi High Court.

On Thursday, Anwar Ali got interim relief from PSC, allowing him to play for East Bengal this season.

