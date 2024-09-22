Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section, beats Slovenia in final round

India claimed a maiden Chess Olympiad gold medal, in the open section in Hungary on Sunday.

India’s title win was secured in the final round after second-placed China dropped points on two boards against the USA, while the Indians got the better of Slovenia.

Newly anointed World No. 3 Arjun Erigaisi clocked the first win for India. World Championship challenger D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa soon added wins to cap off a fitting finish to their campaign.

AS IT HAPPENED - Chess Olympiad Round 11

The Indian team enjoyed a near-flawless run in the competition, starting with eight wins before it was held to a draw by defending champion Uzbekistan.

India soon returned to winning ways, trumping top-seeded USA in the penultimate round to effectively seal the title.

With this title run, India bettered its performance from the 2022 Olympiad, where it won a bronze medal on home soil. India had previously won a bronze in the 2014 edition.