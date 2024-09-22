MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section, beats Slovenia in final round

India’s title win was secured in the final round after second-placed China dropped points on two boards against the USA, while the Indians got the better of Slovenia.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 18:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gukesh D of India, during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary.
Gukesh D of India, during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Denes Erdos/AP
infoIcon

Gukesh D of India, during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Denes Erdos/AP

India claimed a maiden Chess Olympiad gold medal, in the open section in Hungary on Sunday.

India’s title win was secured in the final round after second-placed China dropped points on two boards against the USA, while the Indians got the better of Slovenia.

Newly anointed World No. 3 Arjun Erigaisi clocked the first win for India. World Championship challenger D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa soon added wins to cap off a fitting finish to their campaign.

AS IT HAPPENED - Chess Olympiad Round 11

The Indian team enjoyed a near-flawless run in the competition, starting with eight wins before it was held to a draw by defending champion Uzbekistan.

India soon returned to winning ways, trumping top-seeded USA in the penultimate round to effectively seal the title.

With this title run, India bettered its performance from the 2022 Olympiad, where it won a bronze medal on home soil. India had previously won a bronze in the 2014 edition.

Related Topics

Chess Olympiad /

Chess /

India /

D Gukesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: MCI v ARS, When and where to watch, Score, Kick-off at 9 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section, beats Slovenia in final round
    Team Sportstar
  4. McLaren’s Lando Norris wins Singapore GP to narrow F1 title race
    AFP
  5. How is Anwar Ali starting for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section, beats Slovenia in final round
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 3 in live FIDE ranking, achieves career-high rating of 2797.2; Gukesh in top-five
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 11: India wins gold in open section; Divya, Harika & Vantika win as women on cusp of winning gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: Why is the final round starting four hours early?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 11: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: MCI v ARS, When and where to watch, Score, Kick-off at 9 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section, beats Slovenia in final round
    Team Sportstar
  4. McLaren’s Lando Norris wins Singapore GP to narrow F1 title race
    AFP
  5. How is Anwar Ali starting for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment