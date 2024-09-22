MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chess Olympiad 2024: All-time winners list after India’s gold medal win in Hungary

Here’s the full list of all-time winners in Candidates tournament.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 20:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R Praggnanandhaa in action during the Chess Olympiad.
India’s R Praggnanandhaa in action during the Chess Olympiad.
infoIcon

India’s R Praggnanandhaa in action during the Chess Olympiad.

India became the latest country to win the Chess Olympiad after it claimed the gold medal in the open section of the 45th edition of the tournament which took place in Hungary from September 10 to 23.

To top it, India also claimed gold in the women’s section, making it an incredible double for the nation.

In the open section, India was at its dominant best, winning 10 out of its 11 ties, losing just one of its individual games.

The United States finished second, while defending champion Uzbekistan finished third.

All-time winners list

More on Chess

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024: All-time winners list after India’s gold medal win in Hungary
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: India’s gold medal-winning open section campaign in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  3. Governing body FIDE softens stance on some banned Russian, Belarusian players
    Reuters
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: India retains Gaprindashvili Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: India secures first-ever gold medal in women’s section, beats Azerbaijan in final round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC in second-half, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Who is the referee for Manchester City vs Arsenal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch MCI v ARS, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: All-time winners list after India’s gold medal win in Hungary
    Team Sportstar
  5. MCI vs ARS, Premier League: What happened the last time Manchester City faced Arsenal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment