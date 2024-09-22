Chess Olympiad 2024: All-time winners list after India’s gold medal win in Hungary

India became the latest country to win the Chess Olympiad after it claimed the gold medal in the open section of the 45th edition of the tournament which took place in Hungary from September 10 to 23.

To top it, India also claimed gold in the women’s section, making it an incredible double for the nation.

In the open section, India was at its dominant best, winning 10 out of its 11 ties, losing just one of its individual games.

The United States finished second, while defending champion Uzbekistan finished third.

All-time winners list