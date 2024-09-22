MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Governing body FIDE softens stance on some banned Russian, Belarusian players

The FIDE General Assembly is being held over the weekend in the Hungarian capital alongside the 45th Chess Olympiad, the world’s largest chess team event with almost 2,000 participants.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 20:06 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE - “We believe this approach upholds FIDE’s commitment to inclusivity while respecting the international framework”, the organisation’s deputy president and also a former world champion Viswanathan Anand told the assembly before the ballot.
FILE - “We believe this approach upholds FIDE’s commitment to inclusivity while respecting the international framework”, the organisation’s deputy president and also a former world champion Viswanathan Anand told the assembly before the ballot. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/DEBASISH BHADURI
infoIcon

FILE - “We believe this approach upholds FIDE’s commitment to inclusivity while respecting the international framework”, the organisation’s deputy president and also a former world champion Viswanathan Anand told the assembly before the ballot. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/DEBASISH BHADURI

Chess governing body FIDE’s general assembly agreed to consider lifting parts of a ban on Russian and Belarusian players imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in a vote on Sunday in Budapest.

The Ukrainian government, the U.S. State Department and players, including former world champion Magnus Carlsen and members of the Ukraine Olympic team had urged chess federations to reject an initial motion by Kyrgyzstan to fully reinstate the two nations.

In the end, delegates from 66 countries supported a last-minute proposal by the FIDE Council to consult the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about letting some players and teams from Russia and Belarus, such as those with disabilities or children aged under 12, return to international events.

“We believe this approach upholds FIDE’s commitment to inclusivity while respecting the international framework”, the organisation’s deputy president and also a former world champion Viswanathan Anand told the assembly before the ballot.

Forty-one delegates voted not to readmit the players, 21 countries favoured lifting the ban entirely and 27 abstained or were absent.

ALSO READ: Chess Olympiad 2024: India retains Gaprindashvili Trophy

Russian and Belarusian players, including 2021 and 2023 world championship runner-up Ian Nepomniachtchi, are allowed to participate in international events under a neutral flag, in line with the IOC’s stance on the two countries.

“The International Chess Federation should not break precedent from the IOC,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

“Allowing them back would mean legitimising wars their nations wage,” Ukraine’s ministers of sports and foreign affairs and the president of its chess federation wrote in a letter to FIDE, adding that more than 500 athletes and coaches, including 21 chess players, have been killed in the war.

Russian delegate Sergey Janovsky instead told the assembly that “chess should be out of politics”.

The FIDE General Assembly is being held over the weekend in the Hungarian capital alongside the 45th Chess Olympiad, the world’s largest chess team event with almost 2,000 participants.

The FIDE Council is an oversight body chaired by FIDE president and former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

Related Topics

FIDE

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland, Saka start; Lineups out; MCI v ARS; Score; 9 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Governing body FIDE softens stance on some banned Russian, Belarusian players
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 22: Kothari enters pre-quarterfinals in IBSF World 6-red Snooker C’Ship
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: McLaren’s Lando Norris cruises to win in Singapore GP to narrow title race
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Governing body FIDE softens stance on some banned Russian, Belarusian players
    Reuters
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: India retains Gaprindashvili Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: India secures first-ever gold medal in women’s section, beats Azerbaijan in final round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches maiden gold in open section, beats Slovenia in final round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 3 in live FIDE ranking, achieves career-high rating of 2797.2; Gukesh in top-five
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: KBFC 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2024-25 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: Haaland, Saka start; Lineups out; MCI v ARS; Score; 9 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Governing body FIDE softens stance on some banned Russian, Belarusian players
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, September 22: Kothari enters pre-quarterfinals in IBSF World 6-red Snooker C’Ship
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: McLaren’s Lando Norris cruises to win in Singapore GP to narrow title race
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment