MCI vs ARS, Premier League: What happened the last time Manchester City faced Arsenal?

Reigning champion Manchester City will host Arsenal in a heavyweight Premier League 2024-25 clash at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.

Both City and Arsenal will be looking to redeem themselves and get an early boost in the title race after being held to 0-0 draws by Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively in the UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s side have edged Arsenal to win the title in the last two seasons, and once again, the two clubs are first and second in the league after four games, with City two points clear at the top.

What happened the last time Manchester City and Arsenal met?

The last time the two sides met was in March when both clubs were in the middle of an enthralling three-way title race including Liverpool.

City was held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Arsenal side that ended City’s run of scoring in its last 57 home games in all competitions.

In a game of few chances City came closest to finding a winner when Nathan Ake headed straight at goalkeeper David Raya from a corner. In contrast, Arsenal’s best opportunities came from former City striker Gabriel Jesus, who twice fired wide in the first half and was close to connecting from close range after the break.

(With inputs from AP)