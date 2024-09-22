MCI vs ARS, Premier League: What happened the last time Manchester City faced Arsenal?

Reigning champion Manchester City will host Arsenal in a heavyweight Premier League 2024-25 clash at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.
Both City and Arsenal will be looking to redeem themselves and get an early boost in the title race after being held to 0-0 draws by Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively in the UEFA Champions League.
Pep Guardiola’s side have edged Arsenal to win the title in the last two seasons, and once again, the two clubs are first and second in the league after four games, with City two points clear at the top.
What happened the last time Manchester City and Arsenal met?
The last time the two sides met was in March when both clubs were in the middle of an enthralling three-way title race including Liverpool.
ALSO READ | Man City vs Arsenal, Team news: Odegaard ruled out for Premier League clash and return date still uncertain
City was held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Arsenal side that ended City’s run of scoring in its last 57 home games in all competitions.
In a game of few chances City came closest to finding a winner when Nathan Ake headed straight at goalkeeper David Raya from a corner. In contrast, Arsenal’s best opportunities came from former City striker Gabriel Jesus, who twice fired wide in the first half and was close to connecting from close range after the break.
(With inputs from AP)
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: BAN 187/4; Target 515; Shakib, Shanto at crease
- Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: Bhui scores hundred vs India B; India C sets A target of 350
- Serie A 2024-25: Motta, Conte weigh in after Juventus draws with Napoli
- IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant, Gill bag tons and help India set mammoth target of 515 on third day
- Premier League 2024-25: “I’m not content, we should have won,” says Ten Hag after Man Utd’s draw against Palace
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE