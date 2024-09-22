MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch MCI v ARS, Preview, Predicted XI

All you need to know about the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester City and Arsenal from the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Manchester City will take on last season’s runner-up Arsenal in a Premier League 2024-25 clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s City comes into the match after a goalless draw against Inter in the Champions League, while Arenal was also held 0-0 against Atalanta in their opening UCL clash.

City pipped Arsenal to the title by two points last season, winning its fourth Premier League crown on the trot. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that his boys are ready and have been preparing for this clash from pre-season.

“We’ve been preparing for this since pre-season. Obviously, we knew the schedule, and we know that it’s extremely rare to play in these conditions with three massive away games in six days,” Arteta said.

“But it was what it was, so we have prepared for that, both physically, mentally and tactically.

“We’re making sure that everyone is ready for it because we’re going to need them, especially with the injuries that we had from the international break.”

The City coach is wary of Arsenal’s quality and knows the Gunners will give a tough challenge to his team. “

“Every season they (Arsenal) get stronger, the depth of the squad. Even season is even better and better,” the Man City coach said.

Asked about Arsenal’s development, the City boss said that was a question better posed to manager Mikel Arteta.

“Because if I say something they’ll say I was playing mind games or something like that,” Guardiola said. “I’ve always had a high opinion of him and his team. Both years have been close but we have been so strong as well, and still, we are wrong.

“It’s always been a tight game, in the last few years,” he added. “I think we are a good team but they’re good too. They do many good things, they’re a complete team, which is why they’ve been our biggest rivals in the last two seasons.”

-Inputs from Reuters

PREDICTED XI

Manchester City: Ederson(GK); Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Savinho, Silva, Foden; Haaland

Arsenal: Raya(GK); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

When and where will the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will kick-off at 9:00 PM IST, Sunday, September 22 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

