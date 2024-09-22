MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024 Points Table after final round: India wins gold medals in both sections

Chess Olympiad 2024: Here’s the final points table of Chess Olympiad after the 11th round.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 21:11 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
R Praggnanandhaa of India, focuses during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest.
R Praggnanandhaa of India, focuses during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

R Praggnanandhaa of India, focuses during the final round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. | Photo Credit: AP

India claimed maiden gold medals in both open and women’s section of the Chess Olympiad in Hungary on Sunday.

AS IT HAPPENED - CHESS-OLYMPIAD 2024 FINAL ROUND HIGHLIGHTS

India claimed wins against Slovenia and Azerbaijan in the open and women’s sections respectively in the final round to stitch up the titles.

India also retained the Gaprindashvili Trophy, awarded to the team with the best overall performance across the open and women’s section.

OPEN SECTION

Rank Country Games Match Points Game Points
1. India 11 21 35
2. USA 11 17 29.5
3. Uzbekistan 11 17 29
4. China 11 17 28
5. Serbia 11 17 29
6. Armenia 11 17 27.5
7. Germany 11 16 30.5
8. Azerbaijan 11 16 28.5
9. Slovenia 11 16 29.5
10. Spain 11 16 28

(*Table updated after 11th round)

WOMEN’S SECTION

Rank Country Games Match Points Game Points
1. India 11 19 31
2. Kazakhstan 11 18 29.5
3. USA 11 17 30.5
4. Spain 11 16 32.5
5. Armenia 11 16 30.5
6. Georgia 11 16 29
7. China 11 16 34.5
8. Ukraine 11 16 27.5
9. Poland 11 16 27.5
10. Bulgaria 11 16 28.5

(*Table updated after 11th round)

