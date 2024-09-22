Chess Olympiad 2024 Points Table after final round: India wins gold medals in both sections

India claimed maiden gold medals in both open and women’s section of the Chess Olympiad in Hungary on Sunday.
India claimed wins against Slovenia and Azerbaijan in the open and women’s sections respectively in the final round to stitch up the titles.
India also retained the Gaprindashvili Trophy, awarded to the team with the best overall performance across the open and women’s section.
OPEN SECTION
|Rank
|Country
|Games
|Match Points
|Game Points
|1.
|India
|11
|21
|35
|2.
|USA
|11
|17
|29.5
|3.
|Uzbekistan
|11
|17
|29
|4.
|China
|11
|17
|28
|5.
|Serbia
|11
|17
|29
|6.
|Armenia
|11
|17
|27.5
|7.
|Germany
|11
|16
|30.5
|8.
|Azerbaijan
|11
|16
|28.5
|9.
|Slovenia
|11
|16
|29.5
|10.
|Spain
|11
|16
|28
(*Table updated after 11th round)
WOMEN’S SECTION
|Rank
|Country
|Games
|Match Points
|Game Points
|1.
|India
|11
|19
|31
|2.
|Kazakhstan
|11
|18
|29.5
|3.
|USA
|11
|17
|30.5
|4.
|Spain
|11
|16
|32.5
|5.
|Armenia
|11
|16
|30.5
|6.
|Georgia
|11
|16
|29
|7.
|China
|11
|16
|34.5
|8.
|Ukraine
|11
|16
|27.5
|9.
|Poland
|11
|16
|27.5
|10.
|Bulgaria
|11
|16
|28.5
(*Table updated after 11th round)
