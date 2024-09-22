Erling Haaland scores 100th goal for Manchester City, equals record of Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Before this, the Norwegian had scored 99 goals in 103 games for City since joining in the summer of 2022. He scored 52 times in 53 games in all competitions in his first season after arriving from Borussia Dortmund.
By following up back-to-back hat tricks with two goals against Brentford in a 2-1 win in the English Premier League on Saturday, Haaland has nine goals in his opening four games of the season.
By scoring against Arsenal, Haaland also equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of the fastest player to score 100 goals for a club. Both forwards achieved in 105 appearances, with Ronaldo doing the same for Real Madrid.
Erling Haaland - goalscoring records for Manchester City
