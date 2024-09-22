MagazineBuy Print

Erling Haaland scores 100th goal for Manchester City, equals record of Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 21:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Manchester City's Erling Haaland bagged his 100th goal for Man City in his 105th appearance for the club. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE - Manchester City’s Erling Haaland bagged his 100th goal for Man City in his 105th appearance for the club. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Manchester City’s Erling Haaland bagged his 100th goal for Man City in his 105th appearance for the club. | Photo Credit: AP

Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

FOLLOW THE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH LIVE HERE: Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE SCORE

Before this, the Norwegian had scored 99 goals in 103 games for City since joining in the summer of 2022. He scored 52 times in 53 games in all competitions in his first season after arriving from Borussia Dortmund. 

By following up back-to-back hat tricks with two goals against Brentford in a 2-1 win in the English Premier League on Saturday, Haaland has nine goals in his opening four games of the season.

By scoring against Arsenal, Haaland also equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of the fastest player to score 100 goals for a club. Both forwards achieved in 105 appearances, with Ronaldo doing the same for Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland - goalscoring records for Manchester City
Erling Haaland broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season in his debut campaign for Manchester City, scoring 36 goals in his 35 appearances, to beat Andy Cole and Alan Shearer (who both set the record in 42-game campaigns)
Haaland broke the record for most goals in one season in all competitions by a Premier League player (52), comfortably surpassing Mo Salah in 2017/18 and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002/03 (both 44).
The only player in the history of top-flight English football to score more goals in all competitions in a single season than Haaland’s tally of 52 in 2022-23 is Dixie Dean (63 for Everton in 1927-28).

