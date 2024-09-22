MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Super League: Man City’s Miedema returns to haunt Arsenal in 2-2 WSL draw

With City finishing second last season and Arsenal third, the drama began early with Frida Maanum firing the host ahead in the eighth minute.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 19:40 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Vivianne Miedema in action against Arsenal in WSL.
Manchester City’s Vivianne Miedema in action against Arsenal in WSL. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema in action against Arsenal in WSL. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City striker Vivianne Miedema scored and made another goal against her former club Arsenal on Sunday but the Gunners still managed to grab a 2-2 draw in its Women’s Super League clash thanks to a late Beth Mead goal at The Emirates.

With City finishing second last season and Arsenal third, the drama began early with Frida Maanum firing the host ahead in the eighth minute, the Norway international burying the ball in the top-right corner after a slick move down the right.

It was almost inevitable that all-time WSL top scorer Miedema, who joined City as a free agent in the close season after seven years at Arsenal, would get on the scoresheet and the Dutch international struck in the 42nd minute with a heavily deflected effort that wrong-footed keeper Manuela Zinzberger.

Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord had an effort ruled out for offside early in the second half and instead it was City who went in front, Jess Park collecting Miedema’s headed knock-down before smacking a sumptuous half-volley in off the underside of the bar to make it 2-1.

READ | Serie A 2024-25: Motta, Conte weigh in after Juventus draws with Napoli

Arsenal’s Mead was to have the final say, however, as she reacted quickest after fellow substitute Rosa Kafaji hit the left-hand post to squeeze home the rebound in the 81st minute to grab a valuable point for her side.

In Sunday’s later games, Liverpool hosts Leicester City while Tottenham Hotspur are at home to newcomers Crystal Palace.

On Friday, champions Chelsea got the season under way with a 1-0 home win over Aston Villa, while on Saturday Brighton & Hove Albion hammered visiting Everton 4-0 and hosts Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 victory over West Ham United.

