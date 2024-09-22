MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Ancelotti pleased with Real’s poise in comeback win over Espanyol

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he was delighted with his side’s play and resiliency in the La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 10:27 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said that he is content with his side’s performance.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he was delighted with his side’s play and resiliency in the La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday, fighting back to win 4-1 after falling behind due to a rare blunder by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Ancelotti praised his players poise under pressure as they dominated proceedings, earning a win thanks to goals by Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe that cancelled Courtois’ own-goal early in the second-half.

“We did well, with combinations inside, even if it didn’t all work out, we always kept trying,” Ancelotti told a press conference.

READ | Serie A 2024-25: Motta, Conte weigh in after Juventus draws with Napoli

“In the second half, with the game open... it’s a context that suits us. It’s clear, tonight was rock & roll. We started well and reacted well after the 0-1. It was complete.

“We played better than in other matches; with more rhythm and generating more chances. It was a good game. At the back, the recovery was good, as was the pressure after a loss. We came out with a good dynamic, little by little we are getting back to our best. I am happy.”

Unbeaten in La Liga for almost an year, Ancelotti said that he is content with his side’s performances, finding ways to win despite having several players injured and others struggling to reach peak form.

“We have now gone 38 games unbeaten and that means that we are doing things very well,” Ancelotti said.

“However, in this season there is a fact that must be highlighted: we only scored one goal in the first half. It’s something to be aware.

“I have talked about it with the players before the game, to see if I could change this dynamic. We couldn’t, but we have played with more intensity.”

Real hosts Alaves on Tuesday before facing local rivals Atletico Madrid in a highly anticipated Spanish capital derby next weekend. 

