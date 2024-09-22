MagazineBuy Print

MLS 2024-25: Late score earns New York City FC draw against Messi’s Inter Miami

Sands converted a cross from Santiago Rodriguez following a corner kick to earn NYCFC’s second draw of the season against Inter Miami.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 08:21 IST

Reuters
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against New York City FC during the first half.
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against New York City FC during the first half. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball against New York City FC during the first half. | Photo Credit: Reuters

James Sands scored in the 95th minute to fuel New York City FC to a 1-1 draw against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami FC on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Sands converted a cross from Santiago Rodriguez following a corner kick to earn NYCFC’s second draw of the season against Inter Miami. The two clubs played to a 1-1 deadlock on March 30.

Matthew Freese turned aside one shot for NYCFC (11-11-8, 41 points), who saw its winless stretch extend to nine matches (0-3-6). Its last victory was a 2-0 triumph over CF Montreal on July 3.

READ | Ligue 1 2024-25: PSG maintains unbeaten run with 1-1 draw at Reims

Miami’s Leo Campana scored in the 75th minute on assists from both Messi and Jordi Alba.

Drake Callender made three saves for Inter Miami (19-4-7, 64 points), who is 5-0-2 in the last seven MLS matches. The Herons’ last loss was a 6-1 drubbing against FC Cincinnati on July 6.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, was playing in his third match since returning from an injury sustained during the Copa America final on July 11.

The Herons played without star Sergio Busquets due to a personal matter, per the Miami Herald. His Instagram page showed that he recently got engaged to his longtime partner.

Campana immediately made an impact after entering the match in the 72nd minute as a substitute for Robert Taylor. Messi raced up the field and slid a lead pass to Alba, who promptly fed Campana at the doorstep for an easy conversion.

The goal was Campana’s eighth of the season and second in as many matches.

NYCFC registered the lone shot on goal and had five corner kicks during a scoreless first half.

Messi nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute, however his direct free kick from outside the box sailed just wide right of the net. Luis Suarez also had a prime opportunity that was thwarted because Taylor inadvertently ran into his shot.

