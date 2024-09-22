MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Juventus held to goalless draw by Napoli

Juventus was held to a goalless draw by Napoli in Serie A on Saturday, its third consecutive match to end scoreless on the domestic front.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 07:38 IST , TURIN, Italy - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Bremer, left and Napoli’s Giovanni Simeone vie for the ball, during the Serie A match.
Juventus’ Bremer, left and Napoli’s Giovanni Simeone vie for the ball, during the Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus’ Bremer, left and Napoli’s Giovanni Simeone vie for the ball, during the Serie A match. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus was held to a goalless draw by Napoli in Serie A on Saturday, its third consecutive match to end scoreless on the domestic front.

Juve is the only side yet to concede a goal in Europe’s top five leagues but now also remains goalless since the beginning of September in its domestic campaign.

Thiago Motta’s side was previously held to 0-0 draws against AS Roma and Empoli before getting its Champions League campaign under way with a 3-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

READ | La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius, Mbappe on target as Real Madrid beats Espanyol 4-1

Juventus is fourth in the standings on nine points, one point behind third-placed Napoli who has been unbeaten in four games.

The hosts had more possession throughout the game but Napoli came closer to snatching a winner and Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio saved Scott McTominay’s attempt from outside the box in the first half, before Romelu Lukaku failed to follow up.

Di Gregorio then leaped to deny winger Matteo Politano from a free kick in first-half stoppage time, diverting the shot with the tips of his fingers.

Politano had another great chance to put Napoli in front after the break when he went on a solo run but struck slightly above the bar from the edge of the box.

Good defending on both sides nipped many chances in the bud as Juve centre-back Gleison Bremer did well to keep Lukaku under control while Napoli’s back line proved a tough nut to crack for Dusan Vlahovic, who was substituted at halftime by Timothy Weah.

Juventus won 10 of its previous 13 home games against Napoli in Serie A, including last season (1-0).

Only once previously has it managed to keep a clean sheet in its opening five games of a league campaign, in 2014-15.

Juventus next travels to Genoa on September 28 before visiting RB Leipzig in the Champions League on October 2.

Napoli hosts Monza in next round of games after facing Palermo in the second round of Coppa Italia on Thursday.

Related Topics

Juventus /

Serie A /

Napoli /

Thiago Motta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus held to goalless draw by Napoli
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: BAN 158/4 at stumps; Ashwin picks three; Target 515
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius, Mbappe on target as Real Madrid beats Espanyol 4-1
    AFP
  4. RMA 4-1 ESP Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid comes back from one goal down to thrash Espanyol 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. How can India win gold medal in open’s section at Chess Olympiad 2024 in final round: Explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus held to goalless draw by Napoli
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Inzaghi warns Inter players not to rely on past glories ahead of Milan clash
    Reuters
  3. Former Man City player Wright-Phillips says Indian grassroots football going in right direction, terms patience as key
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shaun Wright-Phillips: Man City’s always been a giant club, fans from the beginning deserve this brand of success
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Manchester United, Brighton off to winning WSL starts
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus held to goalless draw by Napoli
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: BAN 158/4 at stumps; Ashwin picks three; Target 515
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Vinicius, Mbappe on target as Real Madrid beats Espanyol 4-1
    AFP
  4. RMA 4-1 ESP Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid comes back from one goal down to thrash Espanyol 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. How can India win gold medal in open’s section at Chess Olympiad 2024 in final round: Explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment