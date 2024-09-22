MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Critics want Man City wiped ‘from face of the Earth’, says Guardiola

He brought up the matter unprompted ahead of Sunday’s clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium while talking about the tendency of people to overly criticise isolated bad performances.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 12:20 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he feels critics of the Premier League champion want the club wiped “from the face of the Earth” over its alleged breaches of financial rules.

City, who has dominated English football since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016, faces a hefty points deduction or even expulsion from the league if found guilty on some or all of the 115 charges relating to financial regulations.

A long-awaited hearing into charges brought by the Premier League in February 2023 finally began at the start of the week.

Guardiola has claimed previously that some of the club’s rivals hope to see them found guilty and he appears in no doubt they would expect punishment to be severe.

He brought up the matter unprompted ahead of Sunday’s clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium while talking about the tendency of people to overly criticise isolated bad performances.

READ MORE | Manc City vs Arsenal LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch MCI v ARS, Preview, Predicted XI

“During a season, you can say, ‘Oh, it was a bad season’,” said Guardiola.

“But for performances some people say, ‘Oh, it’s a disgrace, it is a disaster, it’s unacceptable’. No, during 90 minutes it’s one bad afternoon when they were better.

“But I would say - I’m sorry, I want to defend my club, especially in these modern days when everyone is expecting us not to be relegated, to be disappeared off the face of the Earth, the world - that we have better afternoons than the opponents. That’s why we win a lot,” the Spaniard added.

City face 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, plus a further 35 of failing to cooperate with a Premier League investigation.

The club stands accused of failing to provide accurate financial information, including revenue from sponsors and salary details of managers and players.

However, City has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India names unchanged squad for second Test vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Critics want Man City wiped ‘from face of the Earth’, says Guardiola
    AFP
  3. Top Moments from the tied Test of Madras between India and Australia in 1986
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: India B loses four in 373-chase; Gaikwad, Sudharsan bat on vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Critics want Man City wiped ‘from face of the Earth’, says Guardiola
    AFP
  2. ‘Who scores? I don’t care’: PSG boss Enrique stresses team effort, reluctant to name Dembele next top scorer
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Ancelotti pleased with Real’s poise in comeback win over Espanyol
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Motta, Conte weigh in after Juventus draws with Napoli
    Reuters
  5. MLS 2024-25: Late score earns New York City FC draw against Messi’s Inter Miami
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India names unchanged squad for second Test vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Critics want Man City wiped ‘from face of the Earth’, says Guardiola
    AFP
  3. Top Moments from the tied Test of Madras between India and Australia in 1986
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Test Championship 2024-25, Qualification Scenarios: How can India qualify for WTC final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: India B loses four in 373-chase; Gaikwad, Sudharsan bat on vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment